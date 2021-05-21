FIFA to carry out study on holding World Cup every two years after backing proposal

FIFA will carry out a feasibility study on holding the men's World Cup and the women's World Cup every two years after backing a proposal at its annual congress on Friday.

The two competitions are held every four years but the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) put forward a proposal for a study of the impact of switching to every two years.

"We believe the future of football is at a critical juncture. The many issues that football has faced have now been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic," said SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal.

Image: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the proposal was 'eloquent and detailed'

"It is time to review how the global game is structured and to consider what is best for the future of our sport.

"This should include whether the current four-year cycle remains the optimum basis for how football is managed both from a competition and commercial perspective.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called it an "eloquent and detailed proposal" with 166 national federations voting in favour and 22 voting against.

Infantino said the study would look into the qualification systems for the tournaments.

Image: France won the last World Cup in Moscow in 2018 but could the joint UK and Ireland bid for 2030 prove successful?

The UK has identified almost 100 international sporting events it has aspirations to host over the next decade which would bring a combined benefit to the economy of almost £7bn.

UK Sport, with strong support from the Government, has earmarked 97 events across 44 sports, including 46 world championships, between now and 2031.

Some of those events have already been secured, while others like the 2030 men's football World Cup, an English bid for the 2025 women's rugby World Cup and the 2031 Ryder Cup are at the feasibility study stage.

While UK Sport could not put a figure on how many of those events it would actually secure, it said the UK's bid success ratio stood at around 80 per cent over the last four years, which would equate to 78 of those 97 events being secured if bids ultimately went in for all of them.