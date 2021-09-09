UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin warns biennial World Cup plans could lead to European boycott

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said holding a World Cup every two years would "kill football" and warned European countries could boycott the tournament.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been tasked with examining whether shortening the gap between the finals from four years to two is possible.

Wenger's feasibility study follows a request from the Saudi Arabian football association to FIFA Congress in May while CONMEBOL - South American football's governing body - made a similar request in November 2018.

The Premier League and the EFL already expressed their opposition to a biennial World Cup along with other members of the European Leagues group.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England defender Danny Mills says 'players would be exhausted' if the World Cup took place every two years

Ceferin believes it is "against the basic principles of football" and criticised FIFA for not consulting UEFA before making their plans public.

Asked how UEFA could block a World Cup taking place every two years, Ceferin told The Times: "We can decide not to play in it.

"As far as I know the South Americans are on the same page, so good luck with a World Cup like that.

"I think it will never happen as it is so much against the basic principles of football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the international calendar needs examination and there are too many 'meaningless matches'

"To play every summer a one-month tournament, for the players it's a killer. If it's every two years it clashes with the Women's World Cup, with the Olympic football tournament.

"The value is precisely because it is every four years, you wait for it. It's like the Olympic Games, it's a huge event. I don't see our federations supporting that.

"I hope they [FIFA] will come to their senses because I don't see the right approach to go everywhere except the confederations, not to speak to us. They didn't come, they didn't call, I didn't get a letter or anything. I just read in the media."

Wenger: Current calendar is outdated

Image: Arsene Wenger said as a former club manager he would jump at the changes

Arsene Wenger is conducting the feasibility study at the request of 166 football associations.

The proposed changes to the international calendar would mean a major finals every year, alternating between World Cups in even years and the continental finals such as the European Championship and the Copa America in odd years.

Within it, FIFA proposes to cut the number of international windows in a season to one or at most two, in October and March, with no national team playing any more than seven matches including playoffs.

Wenger said the current calendar was "outdated, not practical and not efficient" and said as a former club manager he would jump at the changes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Reading and Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell says the feeling of 'the rarity of the World Cup' could be lost if the tournament is held every two years

"I tried to create a calendar that is clear, simple to understand and that is modern, that means a better separation between club football and federation," the Frenchman said.

"By respecting this 80-20 per cent of balance, I believe, if I was in a club I would sign with both hands for that programme.

"It would give me time to have the players and get the focus on what is important for the club. Overall I would say the better separation between club and national team football would improve the quality of concentration on both sides."

The proposals were championed by a group of former internationals such as 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldo, along with former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel and ex-Australia midfielder Tim Cahill.