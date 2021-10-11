Estonia 0-1 Wales: Kieffer Moore winner keeps Wales in hunt for World Cup play-off spot

Wales had to dig deep to win 1-0 in Estonia with Kieffer Moore’s first-half goal enough for a scrappy three points in World Cup Qualifying Group E.
Fresh from their impressive 2-2 draw in the Czech Republic, Moore gave Wales the lead on 11 minutes when turning home from close range after Aaron Ramsey's header was cleared.
The second goal though did not come for Robert Page's men, who dropped deeper in the second half and allowed Estonia plenty of territory. However, goalkeeper Danny Ward, who made a glaring error in Prague, stood strong in the Wales goal, making three saves from Estonia's 10 attempts.
The draw leaves Wales and the Czech Republic locked on 11 points behind runaway group leaders Belgium - and the Dragons still have a game in hand on their rivals with home fixtures in Cardiff against Belarus and Belgium to come in November.
What the pundit said
Former Wales defender Danny Gabbidon told Sky Sports:
"It's job done for Wales and it was a crucial win. Robert Page and the boys would've liked to have scored more goals but to get the three points was the most important thing. They got off to a great start with the early goal and they controlled the first half with loads of possession.
"Credit to Estonia in the second half as they really came at Wales but they showed great resilience. Danny Ward had to produce a couple of saves to hang onto the three points. Estonia really did throw everything at them."
What's next?
Wales host Belarus on Saturday November 13 (kick-off 7.45pm) before ending their World Cup Qualifying campaign at home to Belgium three days later.
Estonia visit Belgium on Saturday November 13 before facing Czech Republic in Prague.