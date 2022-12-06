Samuel Eto'o: Cameroon FA president filmed in physical altercation with supporter in Qatar

Samuel Eto'o has been filmed in a physical altercation with a supporter in Qatar.

The incident took place outside Stadium 974 following Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday night.

Eto'o - the Cameroon FA president - is being filmed having his photo taken with fans. The 41-year-old then appears to take exception to a comment made by one of the individuals before chasing them.

Other members of the public attempt to keep them apart but there is then a physical altercation between Eto'o and the supporter.

The footage appears to show Eto'o kneeing the man in the face and knocking him to the ground.

Sky Sports News has asked for comment from the Cameroon FA, FIFA and the Qatari authorities.

Eto'o, who retired from football in 2019, scored 56 goals in 118 caps for Cameroon and represented his country at four World Cups between 1998 and 2014.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker is in Qatar as a World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador.