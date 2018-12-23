Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini wanted by Fiorentina

Fiorentina are interested in taking Manolo Gabbiadini back to Italy from Southampton next month, according to Sky Italy.

Fellow Serie A side Bologna and other clubs from England and Spain are also keen on the striker, who has struggled to make an impact at St Mary's, Sky in Italy are reporting.

The Saints signed the Italy international from Napoli in a £14.6million deal in January 2017 - and he scored six goals in his first four games in an explosive start to life on the south coast.

Manolo Gabbiadini has scored only six goals for Southampton since scoring six in his first four games in 2017.

But he has scored only six goals in all competitions since under four different managers; Claude Puel, Mauricio Pellegrino, Mark Hughes and now Ralph Hasenhuttl.

He has made only one appearance so far under the new Southampton manager, coming on as a 75th-minute substitute in the 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City.

Hasenhuttl has restored Danny Ings to the side for the wins over Arsenal and Huddersfield, with Gabbiadini not in the matchday squads for either fixture.