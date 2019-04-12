European Paper Talk: Arsenal to launch Christopher Nkunku bid

Arsenal will firm up their interest in Christopher Nkunku this summer

With the end of the 2018/19 season rapidly approaching, clubs across Europe will be drawing up shortlists and analysing players ahead of the summer transfer window.

So, with that in mind, we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

France

Arsenal have maintained their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku and will launch a move for the 21-year-old this summer. The Gunners wanted Nkunku in January but the Ligue 1 leaders wouldn't sell. (Le Parisien)

Eden Hazard says he is pleased Zinedine Zidane has returned to management. "I'm not a Real Madrid player but as a Zidane supporter, I'm very happy he came back because football needs Zidane.

Eden Hazard continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid

"For Real and their supporters, it's good, for other teams, a bit less because Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane win a lot." (RMC)

The Chelsea star, meanwhile, refused to discuss reports that he is a Real Madrid transfer target. "My future is not something that I want to talk about right now. There are rumours left and right but for me, I have another month with Chelsea. (RMC)

Spain

Toni Kroos wants to leave Real Madrid this summer and has informed the La Liga club. The German has previously been a Manchester United transfer target and has also been linked with Paris Saint-German. (AS)

Real Madrid will start negotiations for Gareth Bale at £112million this summer. Los Blancos, however, accept they'll likely have to accept a lower figure given the Welshman's current £10m-a-year contract after tax. (AS)

Toni Kroos is expected to end his Real Madrid stay this summer

Bale could be used as collateral in a swap deal for Manchester United star Paul Pogba. Real believe the winger plus a small fee could be enough to prise him away from Old Trafford. (AS)

But Real president Florentino Perez prefers a move for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract in 2020, over one for Pogba. (El Confidential)

Atletico Madrid plan to move on seven players this summer to facilitate the expected arrivals of Hector Herrera and Alex Telles from Porto (Marca)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund are ready to rival Liverpool and Everton in the race to sign Brazilian winger David Neres from Ajax this summer. The Bundesliga side will also launch a move for Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedraza

Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman reportedly came to blows in training

Bayern Munich stars Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman had to be separated by teammates after coming to blows in a training session. (Bild)

Italy

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici wants the Serie A side to rival Real Madrid in the race to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United. However, if Juve fail to bring the French star back to Italy they will move for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele or Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo. (Tuttosport)

Inter are increasingly confident they can secure the signings of Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City this summer and Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona. (Tuttosport)