Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah set for Leeds medical ahead of loan deal

Eddie Nketiah has been allowed to leave Arsenal on loan

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is on his way for a medical at Leeds United ahead of signing on a one-year loan deal, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News reported that Arsenal were in talks with a number of clubs, including Bristol City and Leeds, over loaning out Nketiah for the season.

It is understood that the player has been convinced to move to Elland Road after speaking to manager Marcelo Bielsa and club officials.

The academy product, 20, enjoyed a successful pre-season, scoring twice against Fiorentina and the winner in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

The forward has one goal in five Premier League appearances for Arsenal having made his senior debut against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in 2017.

Former Leeds striker Kemar Roofe left Elland Road to join Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee.

