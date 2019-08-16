European Paper Talk: Barcelona make final offer for Neymar

Will Neymar leave PSG this summer?

The La Liga and Bundesliga seasons start tonight but that doesn't mean there will be any respite for clubs in the transfer market.

There are still several big-money deals to be struck across Europe before windows close on September 2.

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the latest news and gossip from the continent...

Spain

Paul Pogba's brother Mathias says the Manchester United midfielder's potential move to Real Madrid could still happen this summer. "It's not impossible for Florentino [Perez] to sign my brother. You cannot guarantee that Paul remains at United." (El Chiringuito)

Barcelona are set to make a final offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar which will include Philippe Coutinho, Jean-Clair Todibo and Nelson Semedo. (RAC 1)

Atletico Madrid won't be able to complete a deal for Valencia forward Rodrigo if they can't sell Angel Correa to AC Milan. (Marca)

Italy

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has agreed terms with Roma over a switch to the Stadio Olimpico. The Croatian will join the Serie A side on loan before signing permanently next summer for £23m. (Sky Italia)

Napoli rejected an £82m bid from Manchester United for Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly before the English transfer window closed last week. (Corriere dello Sport)

Mario Balotelli is set to sign for newly-promoted Brescia after a potential move to Brazilian side Flamengo fell through. (Sky Italia)

Napoli midfielder Allan is wanted by Atletico Madrid. The La Liga side have spent close to £200m this summer but are prepared to offer £50m for the Brazil international. (Tuttosport)

An anti-Juventus pact has been struck by Inter, Napoli and Roma to stop Mauro Icardi joining the Serie A champions. A three-way move is planned which would see the Argentine join Napoli, Arkadiusz Milik sign with Roma and Inter secure Edin Dzeko. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic refused to rule out Luka Jovic returning to the club on loan from Real Madrid. "I will not say yes and I will not say no," he said. (RTL Nitro)

Bayern Munich are only prepared to pay £22m for Timo Werner. The German forward's contract expires next summer but RB Leipzig have still demanded £35m. (Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo wanted Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele included in any deal for Neymar but the French winger does not want to move to the Parc des Princes. (L'Equipe)

Blaise Matuidi has turned down an offer from Monaco and will remain at Juventus until the end of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2020. (L'Equipe)

Netherlands

Hoffenheim are interested in Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg and want to take the Dane on loan for the 2019/20 campaign. (De Telegraaf)

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...