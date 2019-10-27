Lyon plan January move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud - European Paper Talk

Lyon are reportedly plotting a January move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

The January transfer window inches ever closer and clubs across the continent will be scouting potential targets and holding discussions with clubs and agents over future deals.

So with the transfer rumour mill never stopped, we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

France

Lyon will move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January if Moussa Dembele completes a move to Manchester United in the winter transfer window. (Soccer Link)

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to appoint Andre Villas-Boas in 2013 but sporting director Leonardo opposed the decision and the club instead turned to Laurent Blanc. (L'Equipe)

Spain

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Isco and around £20m in exchange for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who the Serie A club value in excess of £100m and is also wanted by Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Alvaro Odriozola will be offloaded by Real Madrid and the club will look to sign AC Milan's Davide Calabria, RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann or Nice's Youcef Atal as an alternative to Dani Carvajal at right-back. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sevilla will attempt to rival Manchester United and Napoli in the race to sign Mario Mandzukic from Juventus in January. The 33-year-old has been told he can leave Turin if a suitable offer is made. (Marca)

Real Madrid are increasingly confident they will be able to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain next summer for a world-record fee of around £260m. (AS)

Inter Milan have held talks with Barcelona over potential deals for Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal. The La Liga champions are prepared to sell the Croatia midfielder in January for around £30m. (AS)

AC Milan are interested in Atletico Madrid full-back Santiago Arias and could make an £18m offer for the Colombia international who has fallen behind Kieran Trippier at the Wanda Metropolitano. (AS)

Italy

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has revealed the sides interested in wonderkid midfielder Sandro Tonali. He said: "All the big Italian clubs, and abroad Atletico Madrid, PSG and Manchester City. But in my view, he'd be better off remaining with Brescia." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Milan technical director Paolo Maldini believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic may not return to Serie A due to fear. He explained: "It would be a dream return for several reasons but I think within his mind there is a little fear that he won't be the dominant Ibra of old." (Sky Italia)

Napoli have denied reports they were offered the chance to sign Erling Haaland from Molde for just £4.5m. The striker, now at Red Bull Salzburg, has scored 20 goals in 13 games this season and has been linked with a number of top European sides. (Various)

Juventus will need to make at least £4.5m from the sale of Mario Mandzukic in January to avoid the Croatian striker being written off as a loss in the club's accounts. (Corriere di Torino)

Germany

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says it is "out of the question" Thomas Muller leaves the Bundesliga club in January. The Germany international has been linked with potential moves to Manchester United or Inter Milan. (Sport Bild)