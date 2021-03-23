Transfer news: West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs to join MLS side Inter Miami at end of the season

West Bromwich Albion left back Kieran Gibbs will join MLS side Inter Miami when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Gibbs has made over 100 appearances since joining West Brom in 2017.

Prior to that, the former England international spent a decade at Arsenal after progressing through the youth system at the north London club.

West Brom said in a statement: "Albion left-back Kieran Gibbs will join MLS side Inter Miami when his Hawthorns contract expires this summer.

"The 31-year-old will remain with the Baggies for the duration of the 2020/21 Premier League season."

West Brom are nineteenth in the Premier League table with 18 points, 10 points from safety with nine games left this season.

Inter Miami are owned by former England captain David Beckham and finished tenth in the Eastern Conference in their debut MLS season last year, before being knocked out in the play-in round.

Posting on Twitter, Gibbs said: "Extremely excited to be starting the next chapter of my career with Inter Miami this summer.

"I look forward to embracing a new culture and a new challenge in South Florida. I'm really impressed by the vision of the club, and can't wait to play in front of The Siege."