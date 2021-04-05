Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker set to sign one-year contract extension with club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to sign a one-year contract extension at AC Milan.

The 39-year-old is keen to extend his stay at the San Siro for another season and has agreed a deal in principle over a new contract, Sky in Italy understand, and is expected to sign in the next seven to 10 days.

Ibrahimovic will earn around €7m per year (£5.94m per year/£114k per week), the same wages he agreed for this season.

He has scored 15 league goals this season as Milan have mounted an unlikely title charge, while he also returned to the Swedish national side after a five-year absence.

0:27 Ibrahimovic says he can still do the 'ninja stuff' after he marked his return to international football with an assist as Sweden beat Georgia in their opening World Cup qualifier.

However, negotiations between Milan and Hakan Calhanoglu over a contract extension have stalled over the midfielder's wage demands.

The Turkey international is out of contract in the summer and Sky in Italy are reporting Juventus would be interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also has his Milan contract up in the summer and negotiations continue over an extension.

Milan are second in Serie A, eight points behind Inter Milan having played a game more.