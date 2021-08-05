Watford and Wolves set to battle it out for Okay Yokuslu following impressive West Brom loan

Watford and Wolves are interested in signing Celta Vigo's Okay Yokuslu.

One source has told Sky Sports News that Watford are preparing to make a bid for the Turkey international, who impressed on loan at West Brom last season despite their relegation.

Yokuslu is said to be valued by the Spanish club in the region of just £5m and is keen to return to the Premier League.

He made 16 appearances under Sam Allardyce after joining Albion in January and impressed a string of top-flight clubs, and his modest price tag is appealing for teams feeling the bite of the Covid-19 financial recovery.

Wolves are looking to refresh their squad under new manager Bruno Lage and central midfield is just one area they are hoping to strengthen before the transfer deadline.

So far they have made only two major signings in Francisco Trincao on loan from Barcelona and goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos to replace Rui Patricio. Rayan Ait Nouri's loan has also been made permanent.

Watford, meanwhile, are trying to improve their squad to try to survive in the Premier League following promotion.