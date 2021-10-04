Serge Aurier: Former Tottenham right-back joins Villarreal on initial one-year deal

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has joined Villarreal on an initial one-year deal.

The 28-year-old free agent will link up with Unai Emery, his former manager at Paris Saint-Germain, with the deal also including the option of two further years at the club.

Aurier completed the move before heading off to represent the Ivory Coast for two World Cup Qualifiers against Malawi and will be officially unveiled when he returns to Spain from international duty.

Aurier signed with a new agent in the summer - the former AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev - after being unable to secure a move away from Spurs in several transfer windows.

Aurier and Spurs agreed to mutually terminate his contract in August with one year left, after they brought in right-back Emerson Royal from Barcelona.

Aurier will compete for a spot with former Tottenham team-mate Juan Foyth, who signed permanently for Villarreal in the summer following a successful loan spell last season which ended with the La Liga side beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.