Serge Aurier: Former Tottenham right-back joins Villarreal on initial one-year deal

Serge Aurier signs for Villarreal on initial one-year deal; former Spurs right-back agreed to mutually terminate his contract with the north London club in August; Aurier will link up again with Villarreal boss Unai Emery, who coached him at Paris Saint-Germain

By Lyall Thomas

Monday 4 October 2021 16:05, UK

Image: Serge Aurier left Tottenham this summer

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has joined Villarreal on an initial one-year deal.

The 28-year-old free agent will link up with Unai Emery, his former manager at Paris Saint-Germain, with the deal also including the option of two further years at the club.

Aurier completed the move before heading off to represent the Ivory Coast for two World Cup Qualifiers against Malawi and will be officially unveiled when he returns to Spain from international duty.

Aurier signed with a new agent in the summer - the former AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev - after being unable to secure a move away from Spurs in several transfer windows.

Aurier and Spurs agreed to mutually terminate his contract in August with one year left, after they brought in right-back Emerson Royal from Barcelona.

Aurier will compete for a spot with former Tottenham team-mate Juan Foyth, who signed permanently for Villarreal in the summer following a successful loan spell last season which ended with the La Liga side beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.

