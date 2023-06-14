Kai Havertz: Arsenal interested in Chelsea attacker and German international this summer

Arsenal have contacted Chelsea about the possibility of signing forward Kai Havertz.

There has been no formal offer but Arsenal are working on a proposal.

Havertz has two years left on his current contract and if he doesn't sign a new deal, Chelsea are aware this window would represent the optimum time to maximise his transfer fee.

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 in a deal worth £75m.

The club must recoup funds after spending close to £600m on players since last summer.

The 23-year-old has offered flashes of the form produced while at Leverkusen but little consistency since moving to London.

Image: Havertz has produced just 19 goals in 91 appearances

He scored the winner in the Champions League final in 2021 and in the Club World Cup final last term.

He has produced just 19 goals in 91 appearances. Chelsea have other priorities in the transfer market both in terms of outgoings and incomings.

However, they may look in the market for a new number two if a strong bid comes in for Edouard Mendy and the player wants to leave.

West Ham skipper Declan Rice marked potentially his final match for his current club by leading them to Europa Conference League glory.

According to reports, London rivals Arsenal are closing in on the 24-year-old England midfielder and are expected to pay a club-record fee in excess of £100m.

Europa League-bound Brighton have already sold World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and may lose fellow star midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal bid for the Ecuador international in January. The 21-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

