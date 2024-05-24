Bayern Munich eyeing shock move for Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Bayern Munich are eyeing up a shock move for Jack Grealish.

West Ham are set to revive their interest in Wolves captain Max Kilman.

Video-reffed offsides could be sensationally scrapped from the Euros - because the inventor of a similar system is taking UEFA to court.

Lucas Paqueta is facing a career-ending 10-year ban after being charged with four counts of spot-fixing in Premier League games.

Chelsea are ready to muscle in on Manchester United's bid to lure one of Argentina's most promising young defenders, Aaron Anselmino, to the Premier League.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have narrowed down their search for Mauricio Pochettino's successor to four candidates, with Enzo Maresca, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank all making the club's shortlist.

Arsenal are considering a move for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Newcastle United are lining up a double deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen with both men featuring prominently in recruitment meetings.

Manchester United have been forced to expedite their managerial contingency plans in the wake of Mauricio Pochettino's departure from Chelsea with the two clubs holding an interest in some of the same targets.

Michael Schumacher's family has won a reported €200,000 (£170,276) after a German tabloid magazine published an 'exclusive interview' with the seven-time world champion, which was actually generated by artificial intelligence.

DAILY MAIL

Craig Bellamy will not join Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich, with the Burnley boss set to be named the Bundesliga giants' new manager.

Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer.

Chelsea have begun the process of conducting formal interviews with the candidates in line to succeed Mauricio Pochettino.

Declan Rice has revealed that making a major change to his diet is the secret to his success on the pitch and now has four pancakes before a game.

THE GUARDIAN

Thomas Tuchel has emerged as the front-runner to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United's manager should the club decide on a change.

Chelsea are set to ask Leicester for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca.

Tottenham are considering a move for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

West Ham fear Lucas Paqueta's career could be over if he is found guilty of deliberately getting booked after the midfielder was charged by the Football Association in relation to alleged breaches of betting regulations.

West Ham's plans to overhaul their squad after confirming the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, who wants the Wolves defender Maximilian Kilman among at least six signings, will be affected by the Football Association charging Lucas Paqueta with alleged betting breaches.

Dougie Freedman looks set to stay as Crystal Palace's sporting director after turning down an approach from Newcastle and agreeing a new contract.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle want close to £200m for Alexander Isak, as they prepare to fend off interest from Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal are facing the prospect of a nightmare Champions League draw after Atalanta were crowned as Europa League winners on Wednesday.

THE TIMES

Kieran McKenna has a straight choice between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, with both clubs willing to match his personal demands to appoint him as their manager.

Premier League clubs are eyeing Ademola Lookman following his hat-trick for Atalanta in the Europa League final.

England have recruited a sports psychologist to help with the defence of their T20 World Cup crown after last year's failure at the 50-over tournament.

THE ATHLETIC

Juventus are challenging a decision by an arbitration board ordering the club to pay Cristiano Ronaldo approximately €9.8m (£8.3m) in back wages.

Burnley goalkeeper coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar is set to leave the club to join Ajax.

A pink card will be used for concussion substitutions at this summer's Copa America.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has announced his retirement from the Costa Rica national team weeks ahead of his country's squad reveal for the 2024 Copa America.

Ajax are close to agreeing a deal that will see Francesco Farioli become their new head coach.

EVENING STANDARD

Kieran McKenna has given Chelsea the green light to step up their approach that could see the Ipswich manager replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah are expected to move closer to Chelsea exits in the wake of Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen have Robby McCrorie and Hakon Valdimarsson among their summer goalkeeping targets.

Elie Youan is wanted in France with a big-money offer on the table for Hibs chiefs.

Aberdeen have opened talks with Jamie McGrath over a new contract.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are lining up a renewed bid for Ghana international Daniel Amartey, according to reports.

Philippe Clement revealed Ridvan Yilmaz broke down in tears after adding to his Hampden injury crisis.

Aberdeen are likely to entertain an off-season auction for Bojan Miovski with Bologna the latest to be linked with the North Macedonia international.