Douglas Luiz: Juventus in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa midfielder, with Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior discussed to go other way

Juventus are in advanced talks with Aston Villa to sign Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The clubs are also discussing deals for Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior to join Villa in the opposite direction.

The deals are separate but all part of the same negotiation, Sky Sports News understands.

Each player has a valuation and there is expected to be a cash payment from Juventus to Villa to make up any difference.

Image: Juventus' Weston McKennie (above) could move in the opposite direction along with Samuel Iling-Junior

Sky Sports News has been told negotiations are getting closer to a full agreement and that the sale of Luiz will help Aston Villa meet their commitments to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Aston Villa will compete in Europe's elite competition next season for the first time since 1982/83 when they were reigning European champions.

Their defensive record will surely need improvement to reach such heights again. They started and ended the season conceding five goals at Newcastle and Crystal Palace, while no team has conceded more Premier League goals when qualifying for the Champions League.

Only Norwich - who finished third in the inaugural Premier League campaign - have ever finished in the top four and conceded more goals.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at midnight in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.