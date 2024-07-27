Aaron Wan-Bissaka: West Ham in talks with Man Utd over defender valued at more than £15m

West Ham are in talks with Manchester United over the signing of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The club are keen to negotiate on United's valuation which is understood to be in excess of £15m.

Wan-Bissaka has entered the final year of his contract at United and wants to assess all his options.

Talks between United and Bayern Munich over right-back Noussair Mazraoui, who West Ham have previously been interested in, are understood to be advancing.

West Ham interested in Duran

With West Ham hoping to sign Aston Villa's Jhon Duran we look back at all the striker's Premier League goals from the 2023/24 season.

West Ham retain an interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran but are finding it increasingly difficult to strike an agreement.

A gap in valuation for the Colombian forward still exists and West Ham are exploring other targets.

The previous proposal, which offered cash plus midfielder Lewis Orford, now seems to be off the table with Orford understood to be discussing a new contract.

West Ham have looked at Villarreal forward Alexander Sorloth, formerly of Crystal Palace, and are keeping an eye on Girona's Artem Dovbyk.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.