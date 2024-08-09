Ederson: Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City goalkeeper is staying at the club

Pep Guardiola has spoken of his relief after revealing Ederson has decided to stay at Manchester City this season.

Following a pre-season 4-3 friendly defeat against Celtic, Guardiola said his Brazilian goalkeeper could very well depart the club this summer after seven years of prolonged success. Al Ittihad were one of two Saudi Arabian clubs interested in signing Ederson, who still has two years left of his contract at City.

However, Guardiola revealed ahead of the Community Shield against Manchester United on Saturday that his goalkeeper will be staying at the club.

"It's a huge relief that Ederson and [Stefan] Ortega are staying," he said.

"We couldn't have gone through this unbelievable eight-year process without Ederson. Impossible. His charisma. His consistency. To replace the goalkeeper is tricky in the way that we play, so I'm really pleased he stays. He will start [against Manchester United]."

Pep: Phillips could play centre-back at Wembley

Kalvin Phillips could start the Community Shield at centre-back.

Phillips has worked hard throughout the summer to get himself in the best possible shape and has been focusing on his form and fitness during City's pre-season of the US, where he has impressed as a central defender.

Image: Kalvin Phillips has impressed in central defence during pre-season

The midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, is of interest to several Premier League clubs this summer.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in the summer that Everton are one of the clubs looking at him.

Phillips is open-minded about his future and but there have been no firm developments yet.

When asked if Phillips will play at centre back at Wembley, Guardiola said: "It's possible. He is a centre-midfielder but he likes to see the game in front of him when he's in the middle surrounded by players he struggles a little bit. He's helped us a lot in that position in the last two games and his confidence is back.

"He's here with us, maybe there will be new players in some cases - we will see what happens."

