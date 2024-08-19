Chelsea transfer news: Joao Felix deal agreed with Atletico Madrid so Conor Gallagher's move now back on

Joao Felix has completed his medical and is now finalising a permanent move to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid worth up to £46.3m, which means Conor Gallagher's transfer to the Spanish club is back on.

Felix is understood to be joining Chelsea for a £42m fixed fee, plus £4.3m in add-ons, which could make the transfer eventually worth in excess of £46m.

The 24-year-old forward is expected to sign a six-year contract that includes the option for a further year.

Chelsea will also try to sign a new striker during this window after they complete a deal for Felix.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen has been a target all summer but at the moment Chelsea would not sign him on a permanent deal.

Felix deal unlocks Gallagher's move to Atletico

Felix was not named in the starting XI or on the bench for Atletico Madrid's LaLiga away game against Villarreal on Monday night after originally being included in the travelling squad.

Image: Felix spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Chelsea

The funds Atletico receive for the Portugal international from the Blues will allow them to complete a deal for Gallagher, who is expected to fly to Madrid on Tuesday night.

Gallagher £36m move to Atletico looked to have fallen through following the collapse of Chelsea's move for Atletico striker Samu Omorodion.

But the Spanish club remained determined to sign the 24-year-old England midfielder, having been impressed by him during his recent five-day stay in Madrid and how he handled the situation, which only reinforced their desire to have him in their squad.

Gallagher passed a medical and agreed a five-year deal to join Atletico while in Madrid, and had been pictured in the Wanda Metropolitano by the club, before having to return.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the standout moments from Gallagher's 2023/24 Premier League season

Felix spent last season on loan at Atleti's LaLiga rivals Barcelona where he scored 10 goals in 44 appearances.

He also had six months on loan at Chelsea during the second half of the 2022/23 season, scoring four goals in 16 Premier League appearances.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Felix's debut for Chelsea did not go to plan after he was sent off for a rash challenge on Fulham's Kenny Tete

Felix became the fifth-most expensive player in history when Atletico Madrid paid Benfica £113m for his services in 2019.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.