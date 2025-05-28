Club World Cup mini transfer window: Cristiano Ronaldo and Trent Alexander-Arnold among stars to watch

The transfer window is opening earlier than usual this summer ahead of FIFA's newly expanded Club World Cup - but what can we expect?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be among those on the move with FIFA keen for its new-look tournament to have a star-studded cast in the United States.

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City are competing with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Clubs can sign new players from June 1-10 before the tournament kicks off on June 15.

And this is not limited to the 32 participating teams - which means there could be a big flurry of early transfer activity this summer.

Club World Cup teams can also use an in-tournament registration period after the group stages from June 27-July 3 to add players to their squads.

FIFA have incentivised clubs to make their squads as strong as possible, with a prize of £97m for the winners.

What's the format of the Club World Cup? The tournament format works exactly the same as the FIFA World Cup, only for clubs.



The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage.



The last-16 stage - the first single knockout round - then moves to the quarter-final, semi-final and then final. There is no third-place play-off between the two losing semi-final teams.



The tournament runs from June 15, with the final taking place on July 13.

What are the transfers that could happen?

Cristiano Ronaldo attracts attention like few others on the planet - so it was no surprise to see FIFA president Gianni Infantino reveal discussions had taken place for him to sign for a Club World Cup team. His great rival, Lionel Messi, will be there with Inter Miami.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner fuelled speculation further by hinting he is leaving Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in a cryptic post to his 654 million Instagram followers - though it is not yet clear at this stage which club he could join.

Ronaldo would either need to be released early from his £177m-per-year deal, which runs out at the end of June, or move after the group stages on a free transfer in the extra in-tournament registration period.

Reports have linked him with Saudi club Al Hilal, who face Ronaldo's former team Real Madrid in their opening game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may have to wait to join Real Madrid unless a fee can be agreed with Liverpool to sign the full-back before his contract expires on June 30.

Real Madrid will have Dean Huijsen in Xabi Alonso's squad after agreeing a deal with Bournemouth for the centre-back to join in time for the Club World Cup.

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams - who has been of interest to Arsenal for a year - has been linked with Real Madrid and reportedly has a release clause of around £48m.

Chelsea could also be active in the mini-window with signing a forward one of their aims this summer. Ipswich's Liam Delap is a deal that could be done early due to his £30m release clause - but Manchester United and Newcastle United are also trying to sign him.

Hugo Ekitike, Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Jonathan David are their other striker targets, with transfer strategy being discussed in more detail after the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis. Signing a winger and a centre-back is also a possibility.

Manchester City are in the market for a No 10 this summer to replace Kevin De Bruyne with Morgan Gibbs-White and Dani Olmo among those they like.

De Bruyne will still be contracted to City when the tournament begins but has said he is unlikely to take part and is now closing in on a free transfer to Napoli.

Tijani Reijnders, a central midfielder for AC Milan, is another City admire, while they are also looking to strengthen at full-back. As it stands, City appear in no rush to get deals done ahead of the tournament.

Al Hilal are interested in Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who raised concerns he could leave after the Europa League final defeat when he admitted the club could cash in on him. Ruben Amorim, his head coach, has said he wants to keep the midfielder.

Given the financial heft of the Saudi Pro League club and speculation about the big transfer fee they could offer United, whose need to sell this summer has been well documented, there is an understandable sense of dread among fans about Fernandes.

United are set to take advantage of the earlier window themselves by sealing a deal for Matheus Cunha from Wolves after activating his £62.5m release clause. Arsenal are also confident of landing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Both of those deals can be completed ahead of June 1 - but the players will only be registered with the club once the mini-window opens.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is keen to add to his squad before the Club World Cup and are the Spanish club are set to test Tottenham's resolve over defender Cristian Romero by making an approach for the World Cup winner.

It is not clear whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be willing to discuss the sale of Romero after Spurs won the Europa League to qualify for next season's Champions League. The 27-year-old, who has two years left on his deal, has said he would love to play in LaLiga.

Ange Postecoglou has urged Spurs to keep hold of Romero, though the head coach's future in north London is uncertain after a dismal Premier League campaign, which saw them finish 17th.

Bayern Munich will also be taking part in the USA and are interested in Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and AC Milan's Rafael Leao if they lose Leroy Sane, who is approaching the final month of his contract, according to Sky in Germany.

Club World Cup draw in full

Group A: Palmeiras (Brz), Porto (Por), Al Ahly (Egy), Inter Miami (USA)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (Fra), Atletico Madrid (Esp), Botafogo (Brz), Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C: Bayern Munich (Ger), Benfica (Por), Boca Juniors (Arg), Auckland City (Nzl)

Group D: Flamengo (Brz), Chelsea (Eng), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tun), TBC - Club Leon removed from competition, replacement TBC

Group E: River Plate (Arg), Inter Milan (Ita), CF Monterrey (Mex), Urawa Red Diamonds (Jpn)

Group F: Fluminense (Brz), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), Ulsan HD (Kor), Mamelodi Sundowns (Rsa)

Group G: Manchester City (Eng), Juventus (Ita), Wydad AC (Mor), Al Ain (UAE)

Group H: Real Madrid (Esp), FC Salzburg (Aut), Al Hilal (Rsa), CF Pachuca (Mex)