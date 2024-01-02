Nottingham Forest facing points deduction over potential Premier League FFP charge - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest could face a points deduction if it is deemed the club have breached the Premier League's financial fair play (FFP) rules.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth and Mark McAdam round up the latest transfer news from all 20 Premier League clubs

Chelsea have agreed a deal to loan teenager Alex Matos to Championship club Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the season.

Zak Sturge has returned to parent club Chelsea after his loan spell at Peterborough United was cut short.

Joe Hugill has signed a new contract with Manchester United that runs to 2026 with the option of an extra year and is now expected to head out on loan.

Burnley winger Manuel Benson is attracting interest from Southampton and Hull City among a number of other clubs.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest have enlisted leading sports lawyer Nick De Marco as they attempt to avoid any Premier League charge for breaching financial regulations.

Fabio Paratici will continue to assist Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, despite the arrivals of Scott Munn as chief football officer and technical director Johan Lange.

Lewis Hall is poised to stay at Newcastle following his initial loan from Chelsea despite failing to break into Eddie Howe's starting line-up.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs will learn in the next two weeks if they will face charges for new breaches of financial rules, with Nottingham Forest seen by experts as being most at risk.

Mary Earps is considering a move abroad as the England goalkeeper's future at Manchester United remains unclear.

THE GUARDIAN

Borussia Dortmund have held talks over a deal to sign the Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, who is up for sale.

THE SUN

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Benfica's Antonio Silva after scouting the defender.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has vowed to get used to the Manchester rain after being greeted by a downpour during his first visit to Old Trafford since his minority share takeover was revealed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains what Sir Jim Ractliffe's 25 per cent stake in Man Utd means for the club

Trevoh Chalobah may yet leave Chelsea this month despite his injury woes.

Erik ten Hag's agent is ruffling feathers at Manchester United with approaches to academy stars amid a growing transfer influence.

Newcastle and Peterborough are set for huge windfalls if Arsenal sign Ivan Toney.

Atalanta have launched a swoop for Birmingham's Jordan James.

Ko Itakura is set for a Premier League return with Liverpool and Tottenham reportedly interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach star.

Chelsea are now competing alongside Manchester United to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, a report claims.

Jesse Lingard is set to be offered a return to the Premier League with Everton, according to reports.

West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Eric Dier from Tottenham.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are hoping to have Andre Onana in goal for the game against Tottenham at Old Trafford on January 14 - even though Cameroon kick-off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign just 24 hours later.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool, Andre Onana reflects on life at Manchester United following his summer move from Inter

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag is keen to retain his right to veto any transfers at Manchester United as the club look to revamp their recruitment department following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's successful partial takeover, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are set to offload Mohamed Elneny which will allow them to make a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out signing a centre-half in January despite links with Raphael Varane.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth shares the latest on potential outgoings at Manchester United, with Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Anthony Martial's futures unclear

THE INDEPENDENT

Bayern Munich are set to pursue long-standing interest in both Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Fulham's Joao Palhinha this January.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea have made a new striker their transfer priority in January, with a move for Nice defender Jean Clair-Todibo deemed unlikely.

Brentford have made signing a full-back their priority in January.

Andrey Santos is set to return to Chelsea this week after a disappointing loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

SCOTTISH SUN

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is close to making his return to football management with Besiktas.