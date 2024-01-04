Brentford set £100m Ivan Toney price tag for January with Arsenal and Chelsea interested - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Brentford have set a price of £100m for Ivan Toney to be sold this January, as Chelsea are looking into making sales in order to challenge Arsenal for his signature.

Peterborough United are holding out for £10m from Crystal Palace for 20-year-old defender Ronnie Edwards.

DAILY MAIL

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have issued a rallying cry to Manchester United's management and staff by urging them all to work together to restore the club to its former glories.

A number of Premier League sides have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino.

Newcastle spoke to the family of Jobe Bellingham with a view to signing the teenager before his move to Sunderland in June.

Leon Bailey is set for contract talks at Aston Villa thanks to his sparkling recent form for Unai Emery's title challengers.

Liverpool have rebuffed an enquiry from Rangers for left-back Owen Beck.

THE GUARDIAN

Conor Gallagher is ready to hold firm and fight for his future at Chelsea despite the club's willingness to listen to offers for the midfielder this month.

THE TIMES

Birmingham City are closing in on a deal to appoint Tony Mowbray as Wayne Rooney's managerial successor.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steven Gerrard is under pressure to turn around results at Al Ettifaq next month after sliding down the Saudi Pro League during a run of two months without a victory.

Borussia Dortmund are determined to complete Jadon Sancho's loan this week and have him back in their squad ahead of returning from the Bundesliga winter break.

Arsenal are plotting a move for Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato as the club looks to strengthen Mikel Arteta's defence in the long-term.

Mary Earps is open to staying at Manchester United beyond the end of her existing contract, despite interest from French giants Paris St-Germain, but is understood to be still undecided about her future.

Steve Borthwick has confirmed his interest in picking Immanuel Feyi-Waboso for England ahead of Wales, disclosing that he has contacted the Cardiff-born Exeter Chiefs wing after the 21-year-old's sparkling start to the season.

The England manager Gareth Southgate is set to part ways with his long-standing agent Terry Byrne, who is facing financial problems after the failure of a London property deal.

The draw for the 2024 T20 World Cup will include a second group stage in which the best teams already know their starting positions.

Sanjay Patel, the architect of the Hundred, is to join the Yorkshire board if Colin Graves' takeover of the club goes through over the next few days.

The new Nike 'super shoe' that was worn to shatter the world marathon record has sold out within minutes of going on sale, sparking online auctions of almost £600 for a pair.

THE SUN

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler was last night at the centre of a major bidding war over the rights to a big-screen blockbuster about his short life.

Littler could be on course to become the first £40m darts player despite his world final loss.

Manchester United are looking to use the January market to strengthen at full-back with the club sending a scout to closely observe Girona's Miguel Gutierrez on multiple occasions in recent few weeks.

Twenty candidates are reportedly in the running to be Birmingham's new manager following the sacking of Wayne Rooney.

DAILY MIRROR

Wolves have little intention of letting Pedro Neto join Arsenal this month.

Arsenal are now expected to recall winger Marquinhos from his loan spell with Nantes.

Chelsea veteran Thiago Silva is being offered a return to former club Fluminense in the summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has told Manchester United staff that he is not concerned about making money from his investment and instead solely wants to return the club to winning the biggest trophies.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased the prize money on offer for the winners of the Africa Cup of Nations to $7m (£5.5m).

DAILY RECORD

Furious SFA top brass accused Rangers of jeopardising Willie Collum's safety by leaking details of a private Hampden showdown to a social media account run by fans. It is also understood Collum has confirmed he will return to the pitch on Friday night to take charge of the clash between Queen's Park and Dunfermline in the Championship, in spite of the escalating tensions.

Paul Bernardo's Benfica contract includes a £6m release clause, according to a report.

Aberdeen could face a battle to retain striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes this winter after reportedly rejecting an opening transfer bid from BSC Young Boys.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have granted Buckie Thistle's request for 5,000 tickets for their dream Scottish Cup fourth round tie at Parkhead on January 21.