Man Utd keen on Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and willing to offer Aaron Wan Bissaka in deal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester United are interested in Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise and would offer them Aaron Wan Bissaka as part of any deal.

Manchester City will wait until the summer to make their move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich and hope to secure him for around £25m.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

England midfielder Jordan Henderson is desperate to leave Saudi Arabia and return to the Premier League if he can find a club willing to take him on, even though a move could cost him millions in tax and lost wages.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea are looking to Athletic Bilbao defender Aitor Paredes as they seek to strengthen up their options at the back in January.

Roberto Firmino's personal terms are making it hard for him to secure a return to the Premier League - his team is said to be asking for a weekly wage of around £300,000.

Everton have made a last-gasp effort to hijack Hannibal Mejbri's loan move from Manchester United to Sevilla.

Ecuador midfielder Oscar Zambrano's move to the Premier League is stalling over a row about a clause that would pay him 15 per cent of any fee. Luton and Bournemouth are said to be interested in the 19-year-old who plays for LDU Quito.

Sheffield United have asked Leicester City about the availability of goalkeeper Danny Ward, who would be keen on the move to Bramall Lane to boost his chances of a place in the Wales squad for Euro 2024.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

West Ham fear striker Michail Antonio will not be back until February after an accident at the club's training ground saw suffer a recurrence of his knee injury.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Tottenham have reportedly transfer-listed full-back Djed Spence after his loan spell at Leeds was terminated by the Championship club after only seven appearances.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea reportedly want £60m for midfielder Conor Gallagher and expect that price tag to put off Premier League rivals Tottenham.

THE INDEPENDENT

Casemiro is backing Manchester United team-mate Rasmus Hojlund to write his name into the club's history books as his game develops.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers could get a free run at two signings from Nottingham Forest as they look to seal deals with defender Scott McKenna and forward Emmanuel Dennis, who is set to be recalled from a loan spell at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Brendan Rodgers has challenged Celtic loanee Paulo Bernardo to continue impressing and earn himself a permanent move to the Scottish Premiership club.