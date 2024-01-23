Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka emerges as transfer target for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

UEFA disciplinary chiefs were "right" about Manchester City breaching its Financial Fair Play regulations when they threw the club out of the Champions League, its president has declared.

Pep Lijnders, the Liverpool assistant manager, says Mohamed Salah could not be more committed to the Egypt national team after accusations he 'plotted his departure' from the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah's absence due to injury until at least the AFCON final, should his country make it that far, has led to scathing criticism from Egypt legend Ahmed Hassan.

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are prepared to bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in their search for a full-back during the January transfer window.

Centre Ollie Lawrence is set to be ruled out of a significant portion of the Guinness Six Nations Championship, plunging England into a familiar midfield crisis.

THE TIMES

FIFA is giving serious consideration to holding the 2026 World Cup final under a roof for the first time.

Kalvin Phillips is set to undertake a medical at West Ham United on Wednesday after they agreed a six-month loan deal with Manchester City for the England midfielder.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves squad were spotted using 'daylight glasses' in an attempt to improve their performance for evening kick-offs.

Ben Stokes has shed up to 10kg in an effort to accelerate his recovery from knee surgery and has declared himself fit and ready to lead England in the Tests against India starting on Thursday.

DAILY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag is expected to have Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw available for their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Newport County this Sunday.

Mikel Arteta is now willing to let Nuno Tavares leave Arsenal permanently as the full-back struggles for minutes while on loan at Nottingham Forest.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are poised to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season. The deal has not been finalised but the midfielder has agreed to move to the London Stadium. It remains to be seen whether West Ham will have an option to buy Phillips.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have cancelled their two-game China tour after the forward sustained an injury, the club said on Tuesday, sparking concern over the Portuguese's participation in their upcoming game against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Roy Hodgson is to remain in charge of Crystal Palace for now after holding talks with the chairman, Steve Parish, in the aftermath of their 5-0 thrashing against Arsenal, but he has been warned he could be sacked if results do not improve.

DAILY STAR

Sir Dave Brailsford will not give up his involvement with the INEOS Grenadiers - despite joining the board of Manchester United.

THE SUN

Manchester United are keen to try and tie down Scott McTominay to a longer-term contract.

Kalvin Phillips is close to joining West Ham on loan until the end of the season.

Nottingham Forest are plotting a bold move for Chelsea's forgotten defender Trevoh Chalobah.

DAILY RECORD

Sydney van Hooijdonk's dad Pierre reckons that Bologna will hold on to the striker this month amid speculation over a move to Celtic.

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent is set to snub former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard - with a loan move to Dinamo Zagreb inching closer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have rebuffed loan offers from a number of clubs for Israeli star Liel Abada, according to a report in his homeland.

Scottish Cup scorer Rocco Vata will turn his back on Serie A offers to sign a new deal with Celtic - as soon as one is forthcoming.