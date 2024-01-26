Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal on red alert as Napoli president says Victor Osimhen will leave in summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed star striker Victor Osimhen will leave the club at the end of the season, putting the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal on red alert.

Brentford are scouring the lower leagues for the next Ivan Toney as the Bees prepare for life without their talisman.

World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst was forced off stage with nosebleeds at his Farewell Tour, sparking health fears.

The Carabao Cup final kick-off is set to be brought forward at the request of the police amidst concerns about clashes between Chelsea and Liverpool fans.

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of £37m for Romelu Lukaku, as they prepare to permanently offload the striker this summer at a loss of more than £60m.

Mohamed Salah has hit back at the critics who questioned his commitment to Egypt after he returned to England to receive treatment for the hamstring injury he sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations last week.

Chris Sutton believes Altay Bayindir must be handed his Manchester United debut in the absence of Andre Onana against Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Championship duo Southampton and Leeds are keen to secure a loan move for Bournemouth winger David Brooks.

Manchester City supporter Liam Gallagher has admitted he is delighted to see the back of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Liverpool part-owner LeBron James has thanked Jurgen Klopp after the German announced his intention to step down as manager.

Mikaela Shiffrin avoided ligament damage after a heavy downhill crash where she needed to be helped off the course.

Sunderland manager Michael Beale has demanded "more respect" from fans after claiming some want him out of the club because of his cockney accent.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both reportedly been offered the chance to sign Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite this month.

Brighton have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Tottenhm winger Bryan Gil.

Brendan Rodgers insists Liel Abada is on the list of Celtic stars who are not for sale in January.

Hibs are keen on a move for Bournemouth defender Owen Bevan.

The SFA are poised to formally give Bill Foley the green light to purchase a £6m stake in Hibs.

Motherwell have been rocked by a serious injury to full-back Adam Montgomery - just days after he joined on loan from Celtic.