Dan Ashworth meets with Graham Potter ahead of Man Utd sporting director role - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Man Utd's incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth has met with Graham Potter as pressure grows on Erik ten Hag.

Stoke are on the hunt to replace boss Steven Schumacher with former legendary boss Tony Pulis.

England football hero Mary Earps is to be immortalised with her very own waxwork.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool have identified Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp should they fail to appoint their top target, Xabi Alonso.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are eyeing a summer deal for Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, with recruitment chief Steve Nickson, who is leading the potential deal, in line to take over Dan Ashworth's vacant role.

Image: Lloyd Kelly (right) is Bournemouth's club captain but is out of contract in the summer

Zinedine Zidane has named the only three clubs that he'd choose to manage - Marseille, Real Madrid and France - according to former team-mate Thomas Gravesen.

Roc Nation - the company founded by global superstar Jay-Z - have poached football talent spotter Adam Hitch from Adidas to lead their European scouting network.

Aston Villa are braced for interest in their star players this summer as the impact of spending rules bites across the league.

THE TIMES

The Everton manager, Sean Dyche, was among the guests at a drinks event hosted by Sir Keir Starmer for leading lights in British sport this week.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are set to recruit specialist coaches to work in a new dedicated set-piece department, despite head coach Mauricio Pochettino dismissing their importance only a month ago.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino saw his Chelsea side beaten in the Carabao Cup final by Liverpool on Sunday

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola has told Barcelona they should look to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their next boss.

Man Utd have included clauses in Kobbie Mainoo's current contract that will see him collect pay increases, ultimately easing concerns over his future.

Andre Onana has opened up on the difficult start to his Man Utd career and admitted it was one of the toughest spells of his career.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic and Rangers are reportedly set to battle it out for out-of-contract Coventry midfielder Callum O'Hare this summer.

Mark Lawwell has resigned as Celtic's head of recruitment to pursue new challenges within the game.

