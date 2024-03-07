Ex-Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards in talks with owners over possible return - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Michael Edwards has held face-to-face talks with Liverpool's owners as they attempt to persuade him to return to the club and help oversee the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

Leicester City are at risk of being charged by the Premier League this month for breaching financial rules even though they are playing in the Championship - with any points deductions imposed for next season if they return to the top flight.

Liverpool

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool top brass flew Michael Edwards out to Boston last week as they bid to entice him back to the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea's owners can pass the chairmanship of the club between them every five years as part of an extraordinary written agreement.

Image: Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been in the role since taking over the club in 2022

A Brighton supporter who was stabbed in Rome on Wednesday night was still able to attend his team's match against Roma - after leaving hospital on crutches hours before kick-off.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has accused former manager, Steve Bruce, of not wanting to come into work after the takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Wolves are set to offer Gary O'Neil a new contract after an excellent season in which he has emerged as a contender for manager of the year.

Image: Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is in line for a new contract at the club

The Nike 'super shoe' that was worn by the late Kelvin Kiptum to set the marathon world record has sold out within minutes of going on general sale, leaving runners facing hugely inflated prices on resale sites.

The biggest prize in snooker history will be offered in Saudi Arabia next year when organisers will double the money for a first 'golden ball' maximum 167 break to $1m.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have held talks with the brains trust behind Liverpool's successful transfer activity under Jurgen Klopp, the sports advisory and statistical analysis business Ludonautics, as they continue the process of improving their own recruitment.

Former Arsenal star Kristoffer Olsson has been diagnosed with brain clots after collapsing earlier this year.

Dean Austin is reportedly considering taking legal action after photographs showing his private WhatsApp conversations with Coventry City boss Mark Robins were circulated online.

THE SUN

Gareth Southgate wouldn't be deterred by the mammoth task at hand at Manchester United.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has a left-back dilemma with Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill having both been ruled out by injuries.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has suffered another injury setback and is going to see a specialist about a knee problem.

Real Madrid are looking to address a run of four draws in eight matches through an increased focus on physical preparation.

DAILY RECORD

Everton are set to run the rule over Partick Thistle's youngster Ceiran Loney.

Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski has remained coy about his long-term future at Pittodrie, and admits "no one knows" what lies ahead for the North Macedonian striker.

