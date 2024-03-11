Manchester United make Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite a top summer target - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Football chiefs have had to put an emergency plan in place for a potential FA Cup final and Championship play-off date clash.

Manchester United have made Everton's £75m-rated defender Jarrad Branthwaite one of their main summer transfer targets - and they may end up selling Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane to fund the deal.

Image: Jarrad Branthwaite has been one of Everton's best performers this season

Jadon Sancho will reportedly seek a permanent move away from Manchester United in the summer because he refuses to play for Erik ten Hag.

THE SUN

Paul Pogba could be handed a shock return to football despite being hit with a four-year ban by a team playing in a Russia celebrity league.

Amad Diallo has removed all reference to Manchester United on his social media accounts.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manu Tuilagi is likely to leave Sale Sharks at the end of the season to move overseas, bringing his long England career and time in English rugby to an end.

Sir Keir Starmer has backed the banning of transgender women from women's sport - after previously refusing to do so publicly.

THE ATHLETIC

The Kobe Bryant statue unveiled on February 8 to honour the Los Angeles Lakers legend outside Crypto.com Arena has four typos on the box score on the base of the statue, the team confirmed to The Athletic on Monday.

THE TIMES

Image: Erik ten Hag is facing an uncertain future at Man Utd

Ineos' decision regarding Erik ten Hag's future will be partly influenced by the cost of dismissing him as Manchester United manager.

SCOTTISH SUN

Luis Palma is the latest Celtic star struck down with a training ground injury.

DAILY RECORD

Italian champions Napoli have entered the race for Lewis Ferguson as they attempt to duel with Juventus for the Scottish sensation's services.

