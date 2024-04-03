Real Madrid and Bayern Munich consider move for Leeds teenager Archie Gray - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Archie Gray is being watched closely by both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as they consider a move for the talented teenager.

Newcastle United face an "uphill" battle to keep hold of midfield superstar Bruno Guimaraes.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will leave Real Madrid when his season-long loan expires this summer.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have put Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman on a shortlist of centre-backs in an effort to fix the defensive problems they have suffered this season.

Spanish prosecutors investigating Luis Rubiales, the former head of Spanish football, have applied to authorities in Andorra for access to bank accounts belonging to former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and nine associated companies, according to reports in Spain.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have reportedly cancelled the corporate credit cards of senior figures in a bid to cut costs at the club.

Chelsea players are being targeted by private sports medicine experts looking to pounce on the club's ongoing injury crisis.

Frida Maanum will not link up with the Norway national team ahead of their Euro 2025 qualifier against Finland on Friday.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has signed a multi-year contract with kit manufacturer Puma after deciding to leave Adidas.

Rugby bosses in both codes have been warned their games are not currently safe for players after 60 more ex-union professionals joined an ongoing legal case against the sport's authorities over head injuries.

DAILY MIRROR

Dr Who and House of the Dragon star Matt Smith has revealed his dream is to buy Blackburn Rovers.

Former Liverpool star Fabio Aurelio was left with broken ribs and a damaged lung after returning to Anfield for the clash with Ajax Legends.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest are triggering a contract extension for Ola Aina after an impressive debut season at the City Ground.

Former Republic of Ireland international Jon Walters is in pole position to land the job as technical director at Stoke.

Middlesbrough's Seny Dieng has interest from Premier League and European clubs ahead of a busy summer of trading for goalkeepers.

Sporting Lisbon are looking closely at Coventry centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere after their successful raid on the Championship club for Viktor Gyokeres.

Leeds have made an offer to Sunderland to sign England U17 forward Mason Cotcher.

The Women's Super League and Women's Championship are on the verge of securing a record sponsorship deal, with Barclays set to double its investment in the two leagues.

Rory McIlroy has brought in revered coach Butch Harmon as he tries to fix his 'two-swing' conundrum in time for next week's Masters.

Dawid Malan is trying his hand as a coach at Yorkshire as he faces up to the possibility that his England playing career is over.

DAILY STAR

Kalvin Phillips would have to accept a significant wage cut to secure a return to Leeds United this summer.

Paul Pogba, who is currently serving a doping suspension, was spotted in the stands as West Ham and Tottenham played out a draw on Tuesday.

EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United are in contact with Nice defender Melvin Bard as the club focuses on signing a new left-back this summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United will play Norwegian club Rosenborg in their first pre-season match ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Burnley's auditors have issued a warning about the club's financial position in the latest accounts if sufficient funds are not raised in the event of relegation.

DAILY RECORD

Peter Leven would take the Aberdeen job until the end of the season - if it gives the Pittodrie board the time to get the right manager in.