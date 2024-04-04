Manchester United and Arsenal target Joshua Zirkzee prefers move to AC Milan - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United and Arsenal target Joshua Zirkzee is understood to prefer a move to AC Milan and has told his agents to pave the way for his dream transfer.

The twin sons of Manchester United icon Darren Fletcher have signed their first professional contracts with the club just months after joining from Manchester City.

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is seriously interested in signing for Barcelona, according to Portugal team-mate Joao Felix.

Stefan Ortega has admitted he will consider his Manchester City future at the end of the season.

Raphael Varane has been praised for "raising awareness" on concussion - and experts warned it must lead to a culture change in football.

DAILY MAIL

Ruben Amorim is open to a Premier League job amid major interest from Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley has the lowdown on Ruben Amorim - the Sporting head coach who is one of the favourites to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Luis Rubiales has been branded 'a compulsive, racist, sexist liar' by his own uncle after the World Cup 'kissgate' scandal that could see him sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

One of the brains who helped the development of VAR has admitted that it is an innovation he takes little pride in, as it continues to dominate the headlines in football.

Danny Care is set to reject lucrative offers from France in order to sign a new deal at Harlequins which will allow him to see out his decorated career at the London club.

THE TIMES

The Premier League is set to keep points-deduction penalties for breaches of the financial rules but is considering having a tariff that would impose only fines on clubs for lesser offences.

Jonas Vingegaard is "stable and conscious" in hospital after he suffered a broken collarbone and several broken ribs in a crash during the fourth stage of the Itzulia Basque Country.

THE SUN

Manchester United are set to offer wonderkid Bendito Mantato a new contract, according to reports.

Thomas Partey has hinted he wants to extend his contract at Arsenal.

The cost of Real Madrid's newly-renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium has been revealed as £1.5bn.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United want to recruit a chief business officer to report to their incoming chief executive, Omar Berrada.

Image: Could a chief business officer report into Man Utd's incoming chief executive, Omar Berrada?

FIFA representatives have travelled to Madrid to meet with the Spanish government and Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following a number of recent scandals at Spanish's football governing body.

Juventus have condemned "discriminatory chants" from Lazio supporters aimed towards Weston McKennie during the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

World Rugby has apologised for publishing "misogynistic" guidance on how to coach women and girls which was based on an 18-year-old academic review.

Same-sex couples will be allowed to share rooms when the WTA Finals move to Saudi Arabia at the end of this season, according to a representative of the tour.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United will return to the striker market this summer in search of some worthy competition for Rasmus Hojlund, who has been left to operate the position by himself in his first season in England.

The path has cleared for Liverpool to appoint Ruben Amorim this summer as Barcelona have reportedly withdrawn their interest in the Sporting manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda explains what Ruben Amorim would bring to Liverpool if the Sporting coach succeeds Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea executives Chris Jurasek and Jason Gannon have been put in charge of the club's redevelopment plans for Stamford Bridge.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are reportedly retaining their interest in Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis - but are just one of a host of European clubs hoping to land the Greek international.

Celtic have reportedly come to Dundee's aid in order to try and ensure Saturday's match against Motherwell at Dens Park goes ahead followed by next week's visit of Rangers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Elfsborg director Stefan Andreasson has warned Aberdeen they face a fight to land Jimmy Thelin.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.