Liverpool 'set to' secure Sporting manager Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Liverpool are on the brink of securing a three-year deal with Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp, according to reports in Portugal.

Manchester United star Casemiro admitted he has "sleepless nights" over the side's inconsistent performances this season.

THE TIMES

The British government has issued its support for the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris Olympic Games in a letter to Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee.

The creation of a Club World Cup moved one step closer to becoming a reality after European executives signed an initial agreement to start the competition in 2028.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has apologised for his celebration after he scored in his side's draw with Liverpool.

Arsenal will ban any supporter who sells their ticket to Bayern Munich fans ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Emirates.

The British Transport Police are set to have an "enhanced policing presence" ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final in a bid to avoid any unsavoury clashes with Liverpool fans.

Eilish McColgan made her long-awaited return to action in Paris this weekend - then set her sights on returning to the French capital again for this summer's Olympics.

THE SUN

Manchester United have approached Palmeiras for 19-year-old striker Thalys who is yet to make his senior debut, a report claims.

Police are throwing the biggest "ring of steel" in 27 years around Saturday's Grand National to protect it from protesters - including having spies in the crowd.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta ahead of a huge summer move to the reigning Premier League champions, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag has admitted he is weighing up his defensive options following the Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

THE TELEGRAPH

A rugby fan in Australia has been convicted for abusing match officials online in a landmark court case, following last year's World Cup match between England and Samoa.

THE STANDARD

James Maddison says it is "non-negotiable" for Tottenham to qualify for the Champions League and has targeted a title push next season.

THE ATHLETIC

Mikel Arteta has been described as a "leader" by his former Arsenal team-mate and Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

DAILY RECORD

Sassuolo and Cagliari have made Aberdeen star Connor Barron a top summer target.

Motherwell are set to beat off English Premier League competition to keep Dylan Wells at Fir Park.

