Sonia Bompastor to become new Chelsea Women manager - Paper Talk

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A deal has been reached for Frenchwoman Sonia Bompastor to become the next manager of Chelsea Women from this summer, succeeding Emma Hayes.

Bryan Robson admits he and Eric Cantona did a rubbish job of trying to persuade Jude Bellingham to join Manchester United from Birmingham before he eventually opted to sign for Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool's famed European atmosphere will be notable for the absence of Kop flags as supporters protest against the club's decision to increase ticket prices ahead of next season.

Taiwo Awoniyi is on course to provide Nottingham Forest with a huge boost in their battle to avoid relegation with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo hopeful of having him available for the run-in following his thigh injury.

Premier League clubs are expected to hold further talks on proposed changes to the Profitability and Sustainability Rules [PSR] on Thursday.

Harry Kane has said he was surprised to even receive a yellow card for his controversial elbow on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, and has claimed that Bayern Munich were denied a "stonewall" penalty in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final.

Greg Norman made a surprise appearance at The Masters on Wednesday as a paying customer and expressed his disappointment that more of his LIV players have not been invited to the season's first major.

Marlie Packer has been dropped to the bench for England's Six Nations clash with Scotland this weekend as head coach John Mitchell hinted that no one in his squad was safe.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are devising a plan to give Rodri some much-needed rest after the midfielder admitted tiredness in the wake of Tuesday's pulsating draw at Real Madrid.

Counter terrorist police have written to Premier League clubs to urge them to be alert and review safety procedures after terrorist groups called for attacks against European football stadiums.

Tyson Fury has put Anthony Joshua on hold as he maps out no fewer than 10 more fights which will transform him from a multi-millionaire into boxing's first billionaire.

Lewis Hamilton's brother, Nicolas, has revealed he fell into a deep depression and considered suicide as a result of an 'all-consuming' gambling addiction.

DAILY MIRROR

Robin van Persie is in the running to become the new head coach of Eredivisie strugglers Heerenveen.

Harry Kane admits "his future is at Bayern Munich" following his decision to leave Tottenham and quit the Premier League last summer.

Manchester City defender Kerstin Casparij has been suspended for one match by the Football Association for making an offensive gesture during last month's Manchester derby in the Barclay's Women's Super League.

THE SUN

Harry Maguire swerved a brilliant night of Champions League action on Tuesday to watch a game in League Two. The Manchester United star dropped into Hollywood-owned Wrexham to watch their clash against Crawley Town.

Dundee club secretary Eric Drysdale has pinned the blame for Dens Park's five postponements this season on climate change.

THE TIMES

Max Whitlock will retire from gymnastics in August at the conclusion of the men's apparatus finals at the Olympics in Paris.

THE GUARDIAN

Xabi Alonso has refused to rule out managing in the Premier League in the future, despite disappointing Liverpool by committing his immediate future to Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea are still exploring plans for a new stadium despite finalising a deal to buy a plot of land adjacent to Stamford Bridge.

Sebastian Coe has defended World Athletics' decision to break with 128 years of Olympic tradition by becoming the first sport to give athletes prize money - $50,000 for gold medal winners - if they are victorious in Paris this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Benni McCarthy is moving closer to the Manchester United exit door amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' sweeping changes at the start of their rebuild project.

EVENING STANDARD

Tyson Fury expects Oleksandr Usyk to be found wanting as a former cruiserweight when the pair meet to unify the heavyweight boxing belts next month.

THE I

Newcastle United will step up planning for what insiders admit is a "complicated" summer transfer window after moving closer to a resolution on Joelinton's contract.

Lille manager Paulo Fonseca tops West Ham's shortlist to replace David Moyes, should the Hammers choose to part ways with their manager this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Fuming Rangers have eviscerated "unprofessional" Dundee in a ferocious statement over the farcical call-off of the clash between the sides at Dens Park.

Raging Aberdeen have blasted the SFA's VAR set up as not fit for purpose after revealing officials incredibly guessed at Saturday's controversial disallowed late goal at Livingston.

