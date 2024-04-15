Germany target Jurgen Klopp to replace Julian Nagelsmann, who is wanted by Bayern Munich - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

The German FA are planning to approach Jurgen Klopp after Julian Nagelsmann became Bayern Munich's No 1 target to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester United's latest insipid offering at Bournemouth at the weekend underlined the scale of the task facing Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team in their bid to take the broken club back to the top, with up to 12 players in line to be offloaded.

Marcus Rashford has been told his place in England's Euro 2024 squad is "in danger" due to the wealth of options at Gareth Southgate's disposal.

Image: Marcus Rashford's Euro 2024 spot is reportedly in danger

Kevin De Bruyne has backed Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden to "make football history for the next 15 years".

DAILY MAIL

Leeds are ready to explore an initial loan move to bring Kalvin Phillips back to the club - if they can secure an instant Premier League return.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to re-explore interest in Caoimhin Kelleher after seeing Nottingham Forest's attempts to sign the Liverpool goalkeeper late in the January window rebuffed.

UEFA officials have been sweating over the possibility of an English club reaching the final in Dublin on May 22 as the Irish capital would likely descend into chaos, with just 12,000 tickets available to fans of each club.

Liverpool target Ruben Amorim has again laughed off suggestions he is heading for Anfield this summer, with the Sporting boss saying that he has not discussed his future with his squad because they only speak to him about days off.

Image: Ruben Amorim has been linked with the Liverpool manager's job

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has hit back at claims he refused to play for Werder Bremen at German champions Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, with the Guinean saying he won't accept people "trying to tarnish my image".

A number of Manchester United players are delaying decisions on their future due to the uncertainty over whether Erik ten Hag will be at the club next season.

THE TELEGRAPH

Frank Lampard has taken himself out of the running to become the new head coach of the Canada national team.

The takeover of Everton by 777 Partners is on a knife-edge ahead of a deadline for a £160m loan repayment that has sparked fears the club could be plunged into administration.

Newcastle are looking into the possibility of signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo along with Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly as the club search for value in the summer market.

Image: Tosin Adarabioyo's Fulham contract expires at the end of the season

THE TIMES

The Premier League has yet to approve the value of the £76.5m sale of Chelsea's two hotels to a sister company, leaving the club facing uncertainty over their compliance with spending rules, according to their latest accounts.

Organisers of the Beijing half marathon are investigating allegations that three African competitors allowed China's star runner to win the race, after video showed them slowing down and gesturing He Jie to a one-second victory.

THE SUN

Willian has revealed that he is considering leaving Fulham at the end of the season.

THE INDEPENDENT

Mallorca are working with the police to investigate an alleged racist gesture made during a 1-0 home defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday.

THE ATHLETIC

Barcelona are in talks over a contract extension for their exciting young centre-back Pau Cubarsi, who has previously been the subject of interest from Manchester City.

Image: Pau Cubarsi has broken into the Barcelona team as just 17 years of age

EVENING STANDARD

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson believes he has done enough to earn an England recall for Euro 2024, having found form again after going to "hell and back" during an injury-hit year.

Chelsea have exercised options to extend Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk's long contracts into their 30s.

SCOTTISH SUN

McDiarmid Park has been selected as the back-up venue for Rangers' crucial title clash against Dundee - if Dens Park is unplayable again.

DAILY RECORD

One of Wrexham's promotion-winning stars has likened the Welsh club to Celtic and insists they can be as big as they want.

Former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be set for a return to management by taking charge of Besiktas next season - just a few months after he turned down the chance to manage in Turkey.

