Manchester United scout runs rule over Brazilian left winger Gustavo Nunes at Gremio - Paper Talk

THE DAILY MAIL

A scout from Manchester United was in Porto Alegre last week to run the rule over Gremio left winger Gustavo Nunes, one of the latest rising stars to come out of Brazil.

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock will not play again this season after a decision was taken to allow his troublesome Achilles a period of rest.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erling Haaland has leveraged his trademark long blonde hair by buying a stake in his favourite Norwegian hair-tie company which sells the signature accessory that has secured the striker's man-bun in place since his days at Borussia Dortmund.

Nicolas Jackson is determined to finish his first season at Chelsea on a high and will not risk that by repeating the penalty row that took the shine off another encouraging personal performance from the striker against Everton.

European Professional Club Rugby is desperate to separate its Champions Cup knockout phases to avoid a repeat of the Bulls' selection controversy that damaged the credibility of its showpiece competition.

THE DAILY MIRROR

Football lawmakers have progressed in their bid to stop goalkeepers timewasting when in possession of the ball.

Arsenal are due another £2m payment from Fulham for Bernd Leno after the Cottagers mathematically secured Premier League survival.

Granit Xhaka believes his former side Arsenal can still win the Premier League despite falling to a 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa last Sunday.

THE SUN

Manchester United are set to offer Kobbie Mainoo a lucrative new deal with INEOS desperate to keep the youngster.

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has told the Blues they should sign Manchester United flop Raphael Varane.

Brazil legend and World Cup winner Romario has come out of retirement 15 years after his last professional match.

THE GUARDIAN

The proposed takeover of Everton has moved into added time after the bidder 777 Partners was granted a last-minute extension to repay a £160m loan.

Samuel Eto'o has accused the Confederation of African Football's general secretary of several breaches of FIFA's code of ethics during the investigation into allegations that he was involved in match-fixing.

THE TIMES

Aberdeen have vowed to give Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin time to rebuild the club in the hope that he will "anchor" the Dons for years.

THE I

Jadon Sancho is open to a Manchester United return next season with Erik ten Hag's future looking increasingly uncertain.

THE DAILY EXPRESS

Reported Liverpool managerial target Niko Kovac has broken his silence on the possibility that he is in the frame to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield next season.

The World Snooker Tour (WST) has responded after Ronnie O'Sullivan sensationally called for the World Championship to be moved away from its iconic Crucible venue.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest have increased season ticket prices by an average of 24 per cent for the 2024/25 season.

THE DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen's chief executive Alan Burrows has revealed that Jimmy Thelin's loyalty to Elfsborg prevented the Dons from bringing their new manager in immediately.

Defiant goalkeeper Jack Butland delivered a loaded message to the Rangers sceptics who have a 'habit of writing us off'.

Steven Naismith has a Hearts goalkeeping plan in place which saw Craig Gordon reinstated to the starting XI at the weekend.

