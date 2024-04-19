Zinedine Zidane would prefer to manage Manchester United over Bayern Munich - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Zinedine Zidane would prefer to manage Manchester United over Bayern Munich, it's claimed.

Bryan Robson has defended under-fire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, following a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils.

F1 Fans are convinced Taylor Swift has taken a swipe at Fernando Alonso in her new album.

Image: Zinedine Zidane would prefer to manage Manchester United over Bayern Munich, according to reports

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest's appeal against a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) will be heard on Wednesday, April 24.

THE TELEGRAPH

Bruno Guimaraes has given the strongest indication yet that he intends to remain at Newcastle United next season as the Brazil midfielder is buying a new house in the North East.

Police want to speak to Joey Barton about his social media posts, with the former footballer revealing officers had visited him four times in three days this week to arrange a "voluntary interview".

Clubs are threatening to boycott the FA Cup in protest against the axing of replays after Downing Street demanded answers over a decision that has plunged the Football Association into crisis.

THE TIMES

The chief executive of the ECB has said the decision not to initially award Yorkshire a top-tier women's professional team was "not punishing them for past sins".

DAILY MAIL

Casemiro has revealed that seeing Carlo Ancelotti in tears almost made him pull out of joining Manchester United in 2022.

Jack Grealish issued a rallying cry for Manchester City to forget about European heartache and focus on embracing the prospect of creating more history.

A Manchester United transfer target has named the club as a foreign side he would love to play for some day, despite turning down their advances for two years.

Furious lower-league clubs have raised the prospect of boycotting the FA Cup after the controversial move by the Premier League and FA to scrap replays.

Eight watches from Michael Schumacher's incredible timepiece collection are set to be put on auction in Switzerland and could fetch an estimated £5m, according to reports.

THE EXPRESS

A furious Alexander Zverev threatened to 'tank his next two games' and quit mid-match during his defeat to Cristian Garin at the BMW Open. The 26-year-old was beaten in straight sets by his Chilean opponent and was left unhappy with the rainy conditions throughout the contest.

Manchester United reportedly consider academy prodigy Shea Lacey ready to step up and become a more regular first-team presence after signing his first professional contract. Lacey could be in line to make his senior debut before the end of the season as Erik ten Hag prepares to bleed the next wonderkid into his squad.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has insisted that his former side still have more they need to learn in the aftermath of their Champions League elimination.

Wayne Rooney left his gaming team-mates in hysterics after his deadpan reaction to a jibe received on livestream.

SCOTTISH SUN

Darren O'Dea has been appointed as Celtic's new Professional Player Pathway Manager.

