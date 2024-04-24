Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea future could depend on European qualification - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea future is hanging in the balance after Tuesday's 5-0 defeat by Arsenal, with European qualification believed to be a key factor in whether he will keep his job for next season.

Formula 1 is likely to increase the number of drivers who earn points at each race from 10 to 12 from next season to give the less-successful teams something to fight for.

DAILY MIRROR

Bernardo Silva has decided to leave Manchester City this summer and complete a long-awaited move to Barcelona.

West Ham are in talks with former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui after seemingly being duped by highly-rated Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.

Erik ten Hag will be forced to take a 25 per cent pay cut at Manchester United should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

DAILY MAIL

Referees' chief Howard Webb will hold peace talks with Nottingham Forest's owners this week at which the VAR audio of their three penalty appeals in Sunday's controversial defeat at Everton will be played to the club.

Chelsea would run the risk of a dressing room backlash if they sacked Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Graham Potter could be in Amsterdam to finalise a return to management with Ajax on Thursday following talks with the Eredivisie club, according to reports.

THE SUN

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with RB Leipzig for star defender Castello Lukeba after shipping five goals against Arsenal.

THE TELEGRAPH

Tiger Woods will receive an email from Sawgrass HQ informing him that he will receive up to $100m in equity for staying loyal to the PGA Tour, with Rory McIlroy benefitting possibly to the tune of $50m for not joining LIV.

Ronan O'Gara is open to coaching France in the future, emphasising that he wants to win a Rugby World Cup with either Ireland or his adopted country.

Jamie Overton's hopes of becoming England's big-hitting bolter for June's T20 World Cup are hanging by a thread due to a back issue.

THE ATHLETIC

Xavi will remain as Barcelona's head coach on a contract that runs until the end of June 2025 after reversing his decision to leave the club this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers captain James Tavernier will reportedly be offered a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer by Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq.

Cremonese midfielder Charles Pickel reportedly wants a move to Celtic after he was 'offered' to the Hoops as an option.

