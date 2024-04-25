Ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contacted by Canada over managerial job - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE EVENING STANDARD

Canada's national team have contacted ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about leading the national team into the 2026 World Cup, with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch also of interest.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are keeping an eye on the situation with Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle United ahead of the summer but have not formalised interest.

Image: Could Bruno Guimaraes be a Man City target this summer?

Cole Palmer returned to Cobham on Thursday after his absence in the midweek capitulation to Arsenal underlined how vital he is to Chelsea.

Michail Antonio has hit out at Roy Keane's 'dinosaur mentality' after the Manchester United legend criticised players who host podcasts.

Manchester United have stepped up work on their stadium plans - and have disclosed more information on how a refurbished Old Trafford would look.

Young Manchester United fans will be able to attend the FA Cup Final for as little as £5.

Image: The Guardian's Jonathan Liew and The Times' Charlotte Duncker discuss whether Liverpool will anoint Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor

THE GUARDIAN

Top football agent, Saif Alrubie, has accused a former Chelsea executive of repeatedly lying about a transfer fee in order for the Premier League club to avoid paying him a commission, Southwark Crown Court has heard.

Ajax are interested in appointing Graham Potter as the former Chelsea manager plots a return to coaching after more than a year on the sidelines.

Image: Ajax are reportedly interested in ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Roman Abramovich, the former Chelsea owner, was described as a "close ally of Vladimir Putin" by football agent Saif Alrubie in court.

Premier League clubs who qualify for Europe face unprecedented fixture chaos next season and could even be forced to field their kids in the Carabao Cup.

THE TIMES

Manchester United staff have been left dismayed by a decision taken by Ineos, the club's new co-owners, to cancel the traditional perks for the FA Cup final.

Image: The Guardian's Jonathan Liew and The Times' Charlotte Duncker talk about how Adrian Newey's departure affects Red Bull's future prospects

THE SUN

MPs demanding a U-turn on the FA Cup replay row could risk England being banned by Fifa.

John Terry revealed he once blocked a Chelsea flight from leaving due to a heated row with Andre Villas-Boas over first-class seats.

Dutch legend Ronald De Boer reckons this summer might be the right time for Virgil van Dijk to leave Liverpool.

SCOTTISH SUN

Daizen Maeda could make a shock return to the Celtic team in the coming weeks.

Brendan Rodgers has emerged as one of the contenders to be the next manager of West Ham.

See what's on Sky Sports right now or check the TV guide for today's live sport on Sky Sports, including dates, times and channels.

Keep track of live football today and see which games from the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL and more are live on Sky.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...