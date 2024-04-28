 Skip to content

Tottenham forced to abandon plans to sign Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler - Paper Talk

Plus: Liverpool target Johan Bakayoko reportedly piques Brentford's interest; Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned Man Utd that failing to qualify for the Champions League will hinder transfer plans; Blackburn want £20m for Sammie Szmodics; mystery Miami-based group target Preston takeover

Sunday 28 April 2024 23:17, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have been forced to abandon plans to sign Arda Guler in the summer with the midfielder now set to stay at Real Madrid.

Arda Guler of Real Madrid celebrates the 4-0 victory during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match played between Real Madrid and RC Celta de Vigo at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on March 10, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. AFP7 10/03/2024 (Europa Press via AP)

Liverpool target Johan Bakayoko has reportedly piqued the interest of their Premier League rivals Brentford.

Tottenham have reportedly been told they must pay £35m for Alessandro Buongiorno by Torino ahead of a potential summer pursuit.

DAILY MAIL

Being manager of Everton is like 'juggling sand', according to boss Sean Dyche who has also compared trying to stop the endless negative noise at the club to 'putting your fingers in the dam'.

THE SUN

Mo Salah's bust-up with Jurgen Klopp exploded over a touchline handshake snub.

Following Mo Salah's heated altercation with Jurgen Klopp, Jamie Redknapp believes the Egyptian's time at the club is coming to an end.

Blackburn want up to £20m for their top scorer Sammie Szmodics, who is set to attract bids from Brentford and Luton.

Crystal Palace are set to start building work this summer having sealed funds for a £150m facelift at Selhurst Park.

Preston are a takeover target for a mystery Miami-based group who want to buy the traditional Lancashire outfit.

Ange Postecoglou blasted Tottenham's defending as "unacceptable" after their first-half debacle in the north London derby.

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou discusses what went wrong for his side following their 3-2 loss to Arsenal and what he looks to improve heading into the final games of the season.

Ben White has been lauded by fans for a creative piece of gamesmanship by appearing to try and undo goalkeeper Vicario's gloves before Arsenal's opening goal versus Spurs.

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already warned Manchester United that failure to qualify for the Champions League would negatively impact their summer transfer plans.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cut a frustrated figure during his post-match interview after the Red Devils threw away a late 1-0 lead at home as they drew to Burnley.

Mikel Arteta admitted that doubts crept into his mind concerning his side as Arsenal narrowly avoided a Tottenham comeback in a north London derby, that left the Spaniard sweating.

Emmanuel Adebayor has slammed Tottenham's tactics and questioned why they allowed Bukayo Saka so much space during their 3-2 defeat against Arsenal.

THE GUARDIAN

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City cannot drop any points if they are to secure a historic fourth successive Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is satisfied to have picked up three points on the road at Nottingham Forest with a 2-0 victory.

DAILY RECORD

St Mirren are pushing to make Crystal Palace's Kofi Balmer their first signing of the new season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers duo John Lundstram and Borna Barisic will leave Ibrox in the summer after both signing deals with Turkish club Trabzonspor, according to a report.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - DECEMBER 14: Rangers' Borna Barisic celebrates at full time during a UEFA Europa League match between Real Betis and Rangers at Estadio Benito Villamarin, on December 14, 2023, in Seville, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

QPR are leading the chase for Celtic's Republic of Ireland prospect Bosun Lawal.

Todd Cantwell has opened up on 'unfair' criticism he's faced at Rangers and hit out at 'people who need to stay relevant'.

