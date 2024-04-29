Manchester United make Marcus Rashford available in 'complete overhaul' - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are prepared for an almost complete squad overhaul this summer with the majority of their players being made available, including Marcus Rashford.

Jofra Archer is set to be named in England's squad for the T20 World Cup in June, while Chris Jordan is likely to be preferred to another all-rounder Chris Woakes.

A landmark Professional Game Partnership has been agreed in principle between the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby which will reportedly be worth £264m to England's leading clubs over the next eight years.

English teenager Kris Kim, who won't sit his GCSE exams until later in the summer, will make his PGA Tour debut at this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson on a sponsor's invite.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag is being tipped to take a "great escape route" from Manchester United and return to Ajax over the summer by Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan.

Jermain Defoe has revealed he had informal talks with Sunderland about their managerial vacancy but says there is yet to have been an official interview for the role.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham have revived their interest in Julen Lopetegui as they consider their options should they move on from David Moyes. Hansi Flick is also on their shortlist, while they are also interested in bringing in Championship stars Callum O'Hare and Jacob Greaves on the playing side.

THE TIMES

Manchester United are not ruling out Mason Greenwood being reintegrated back into their squad in the summer if they cannot find a buyer, with Serie A side Juventus the latest to be linked with interest in the striker.

Raine Group, who oversaw the takeover of Chelsea and significant share purchase by Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Manchester United, have been appointed by the ECB to oversee the sale of the eight Hundred teams to private investors.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United could move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo again this summer if they are able to meet his demands for a blockbuster contract.

DAILY MAIL

UEFA has declined to provide coverage of their major finals in Ultra HD after a lack of interest in such feeds from their broadcasting partners.

Everton defender Vitali Mykolenko will see a specialist on Tuesday amid concerns the ankle injury he suffered against Liverpool could see him miss Ukraine's Euro 2024 campaign.

Leicester City will be free to sign players this summer with the Premier League not planning on extending the embargo placed upon them by the EFL.

Newcastle have provided England with a fitness boost as they expect injured full-back Kieran Trippier to be back in their first-team plans for the last week of the season at the very least.

Police were forced to intervene when the Greek Super League clash between AEK Athens and PAOK descended into unsightly scenes following the final whistle, with AEK boss Matias Almeyda spotted pushing one of his own players and then grabbing another person by the neck.

Qatar have made a surprise bid to host the finals of rugby union's new Nations Championship from 2026 in a three-day festival they are billing as the "Super Bowl of rugby".

Steve Smith appears set to be omitted from Australia's squad for the World T20 but David Warner is likely to be included despite being dropped by his IPL franchise.

DAILY STAR

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bought a minority stake in Mexican outfit Club Necaxa.

DAILY RECORD

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Patrick Pentz says his future is out of his hands amid links with a move to Celtic because he still has more than a year remaining on his contract.

Buckie Thistle have reportedly decided to drop their dispute with the Scottish FA and SPFL over their ban from the pyramid play-off because their ground is not up to scratch.

