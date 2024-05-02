Chelsea send Antonio Conte 'lucrative offer' for return to Stamford Bridge - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea have sent Antonio Conte a lucrative offer to return as boss, according to sensational reports.

Gabriel Jesus is happy at Arsenal and prepared to fight for his place amid reports of a potential summer exit.

Former Arsenal star Jens Lehmann has bought the "Invincibles" branding rights.

Manchester United are rated favourites to land Michael Olise ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Image: Michael Olise is a reported target for other Premier League clubs

Premier League chiefs have publicly warned the Government that the planned Football Regulator could risk England being booted out of the World Cup.

Dutch club Vitesse have been forced to ask their fans to donate money in order to stay afloat.

The son of the most-decorated player in Real Madrid's history, Marcelo, has been handed the "maximum" contract allowed by the club.

Aston Villa are facing a fight to keep young goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo with Celtic interested in signing the Finnish international.

THE TIMES

Aston Villa are pushing for the Premier League to raise the maximum limit of the permitted losses for the final season of its Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Gareth Southgate faces being without at least an entire team's worth of players for England's first Euro 2024 warm-up game as club commitments clash with his preparations.

DAILY MAIL

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has been informed he is no longer allowed in the first-team dressing room amid the ongoing uncertainty over manager David Moyes' future.

Some Manchester United staff are fuming after the club treated the players' WAGs to a swanky meal at a top restaurant - 24 hours after scrapping FA Cup final perks for the rank and file.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny this summer.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis watched on from the stands as Aston Villa took on his second team Olympiakos in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Tiger Woods will contest the US Open next month despite failing to qualify automatically for the first time since 1992.

THE ATHLETIC

Image: Liverpool unveiled their 2024/25 home kit on Thursday

Liverpool insist Nike are responsible for the sharp rise in the cost of the new home shirt.

An attorney representing FIFA in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against it by a New York-based sports promoter said in federal court on Thursday that a rule change that would allow domestic league matches to be played abroad could come "before the end of the year".

Sakina Karchaoui has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will keep her at the club until 2028.

West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced discussions to play in a new pre-season Premier League mini tour in the United States this summer.

Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes has triggered a contract extension which will see him remain at the club for a further year.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The airline portfolio of prospective Everton owners 777 Partners has shrunk twice in a week as Premier League approval continues to evade the Miami investment firm.

Arsenal face a challenge to keep hold of one of their leading academy prospects, Chido Obi-Martin, with English academies bracing themselves for another summer of dual-nationality teenagers opting for new clubs in the European Union.

MCC is investigating a "misappropriation" of funds and the club's treasurer has ordered a review of its financial controls.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Premier League ref Jon Moss is in the frame to take over from Crawford Allan at Hampden as the new SFA Head of Referee Operations.

Rangers have demanded a five-figure compensation sum from Dundee over the two postponements at rain-hit Dens Park.

Image: Dundee vs Rangers was twice suspended due to a waterlogged pitch

DAILY RECORD

Nick Montgomery will pitch Hibs as a permanent transfer destination for loan stars Emiliano Marcondes and Myziane Maolida.

Neil Warnock has reiterated why he left Aberdeen and admits he was shocked to see the club take so long in appointing Jimmy Thelin.

Wanted Josh Doig is in the mix for a shock move to Lazio in the summer just six months after joining Sassuolo in a £5m deal.

