Thomas Tuchel on Man Utd managerial list if Erik ten Hag leaves - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Thomas Tuchel is on a list of managers under consideration at Manchester United should the club decide to part company with Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea's issues around finding a front-of-shirt sponsor are set to resurface with no deal so far announced for next season, which sources say means they have missed the deadline for kit manufacturers Nike to include a new brand on the shirt.

The leading referee Anthony Taylor will have another feather in his cap after it was announced he has been selected to take charge of the cup final in Albania.

The FA's new director of women's football, Sue Day, is coming from the RFU, where she was paid a salary package including pension contributions of £506,000 according to its latest annual report.

Wimbledon's latest issue of debentures has been fully subscribed with 2,520 sold at a cost of £116,000 per seat for five years from 2026.

THE SUN

Kyle Walker is considering a move away from the Premier League to Saudi Arabia.

Premier League clubs have been put on alert after Jan Oblak was reportedly put up for sale.

West Ham fans have launched a petition to stop the club appointing Julen Lopetegui as manager.

Image: Julen Lopetegui has held initial talks with West Ham, having previously managed at Wolves, Real Madrid and Sevilla

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to offer Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee a £115,000-a-week contract.

Diogo Dalot was a surprise name in the voting for the Footballer of the Year.

Manchester United could reportedly sign Vitor Roque on a free transfer due to a little-known rule.

Wrexham's promotion heroes have been treated to a trip to Las Vegas for the second year running.

Manchester United's Brandon Williams has been banned from driving after racking up 30 points on his licence.

Richard Keogh has announced his retirement - just days after Forest Green Rovers' relegation to the National League.

DAILY MAIL

Dougie Freedman is down to the final three candidates for the role of Newcastle's sporting director.

Chelsea are reportedly planning a £47m bid for Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian.

Wrexham director Humphrey Ker hasn't ruled out the possibility of the Red Dragons making an audacious move for Jamie Vardy, with the striker out of contract at the end of the campaign.

If Newcastle do commit to a tour of Japan this summer, they are in line to play at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is wanted by Newcastle.

DAILY MIRROR

Image: Ruben Amorim has been targeted by a number of clubs in Europe

Ruben Amorim has refused to rule out talks with Chelsea after appearing to miss out on both the Liverpool and West Ham jobs.

Thomas Tuchel wants a return to the Premier League.

THE ATHLETIC

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has sent an email to all Manchester United staff to highlight the lack of tidiness in parts that he witnessed of the club's Old Trafford stadium and Carrington training facilities, describing one area as a "disgrace".

Manchester United will be covering Dan Ashworth's legal costs if he takes Newcastle United to arbitration.

Real Madrid's squad will not celebrate at Cibeles, in the centre of the Spanish capital, should they secure the title in La Liga this weekend.

Arsenal will pay tribute to Daniel Anjorin, the 14-year-old supporter who was killed in a samurai sword attack in north east London, ahead of their match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Xavi says Barcelona will assess the future of forward Vitor Roque at the end of the season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Britain's best male tennis prospect Jack Draper has added a "supercoach" to his team, recruiting former world No 6 Wayne Ferreira for the next section of the clay-court season.

DAILY STAR

Wrexham CEO Fleur Robinson is to leave the club after their second successive promotion.

EVENING STANDARD

Image: Joel Ward is out of contract at Crystal Palace this summer

Crystal Palace have opened talks with seven players out of contract this summer, including captain Joel Ward.

DAILY RECORD

Dundee are fighting Rangers' claim for compensation over their twice-postponed Dens Park clash.

Hamilton Accies boss John Rankin and assistant Darian MacKinnon are believed to have agreed long-term contract extensions with the club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former officials are "raging" after their Scottish Cup Final hospitality tickets were axed.

See what's on Sky Sports right now or check the TV guide for today's live sport on Sky Sports, including dates, times and channels.

Keep track of live football today and see which games from the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL and more are live on Sky.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.