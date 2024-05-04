Hollywood actor Will Ferrell buys 'large stake' in Leeds United - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

Hollywood's Will Ferrell has bought a 'large stake' in 'sleeping giant' Leeds United after falling in love with English football.

Jose Mourinho has been targeted for a lucrative return to management in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United intend to use Harry Maguire as bait in their attempt to land Jarrad Branthwaite.

Pascal Chimbonda has been sacked as manager of non-league Skelmersdale United, who have wasted no time in beginning their search for his successor after posting a job advert.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is in line for a lucrative new long-term contract at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has gained an insight into the man who will be replacing him at Liverpool as Arne Slot's first boss in management Henk de Jong paid a visit to Merseyside last week.

Bayern Munich are ramping up their pursuit of Erik ten Hag despite the Manchester United boss' turbulent season at Old Trafford.

Liverpool are reportedly hopeful that Jurgen Klopp's No.2 Pep Lijnders will return to the club at some stage along his coaching journey.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid have been crowned champions of La Liga after Barcelona failed to beat Girona.

Kalvin Phillips has reportedly picked up a mystery injury which looks to have ended his time on loan at West Ham United.

Four different goalscorers helped Newcastle condemn Vincent Kompany's Burnley to defeat in a crucial game during their battle to survive the drop.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Kyren Wilson claims that a hypnotherapist has been 'knocking him out' to ensure he gets a good night's sleep during the World Snooker Championship.

SUNDAY RECORD

Adam Le Fondre will leave Hibs at the end of the season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Marvin Bartley has left Queen of the South with fans calling for former Rangers and Hibernian favourite Kevin Thomson to replace him.

See what's on Sky Sports right now or check the TV guide for today's live sport on Sky Sports, including dates, times and channels.

Keep track of live football today and see which games from the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL and more are live on Sky.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.