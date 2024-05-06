Newcastle reignite interest in Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are rekindling interest in Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise.

The US-based wellbeing company 10X Health Systems are at the centre of Paul Pogba's failed doping test last year, Mail Sport can reveal.

Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfield talent Georgiy Sudakov.

THE SUN

Jerry 'The King' Lawler has reportedly been axed by the WWE after over three decades with the promotion.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Saudi Arabia may be persuaded to help build the Billiardrome to save the world championship for Sheffield beyond 2027.

Tom Curry could make a surprise return from hip surgery for Sale Sharks' Premiership run-in after undergoing anti-gravity rehabilitation at Manchester United.

THE TIMES

The Investec Champions Cup risks disappearing from mainstream television in the UK from next season because its organisers have not agreed a renewed deal with TNT Sports.

THE DAILY MIRROR

Darwin Nunez has fuelled talk of him leaving Liverpool after he deleted every post on his Instagram of him playing for the Reds.

Substitutes at Euro 2024 could be forced to sit alongside fans after UEFA increased squad sizes for the tournament to 26 players.

Kylian Mbappe has accepted the challenge to face eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt in a 100m race - but the Frenchman does not fancy his chances of coming out on top.

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick mocked Birmingham City's relegation to League One during The Roast of Tom Brady.

THE DAILY RECORD

Daniel Kelly has reportedly rejected an initial contract offer from Celtic - but he remains in talks over a new deal.

