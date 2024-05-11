Arsenal make seven players available for transfer this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for at least seven players this summer - while three separate exits are already set in stone. Bids will be considered for Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson as Mikel Arteta strives to improve the depth of his squad.

Erik ten Hag is still 'crazy' about Frenkie de Jong and wants to finally bring him to Manchester United this summer.

Steve McClaren is set to escape the Manchester United cull that is expected to claim Erik ten Hag and the rest of his backroom staff at the end of the season.

Manchester City are looking at an alternative loan plan for teenage Argentine sensation Claudio Echeverri following Girona's shock qualification for next season's Champions League.

Saudi league leaders Al Hilal will move to land Tottenham forward Richarlison this summer.

Luton fans clashed with stewards as their side's hopes of Premier League suffered a major blow in defeat to West Ham.

Harry Kane is suffering from back problems as Euro 2024 approaches, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

James Anderson will retire from international duty after the first Test of the summer at Lord's - but looks set to stay on with the team as a bowling consultant.

Newcastle United scouts have been back in the stands at Stamford Bridge amid interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher with Newcastle keeping their options open in terms of midfielders.

