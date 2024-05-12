Liverpool interested in signing Newcastle winger and former Everton player Anthony Gordon - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Liverpool are interested in signing Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

THE SUN

Donny Van De Beek's agent claims Manchester United are blocking a move to another Premier League club.

Premier League clubs are poised to battle it out for former Leeds winger Raphinha.

Sheffield United are planning an ambitious bid for Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson.

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed he could vacate all the heavyweight titles if he defeats Tyson Fury in their historic unification fight.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has met with Labour leader Keir Starmer to discuss Manchester United's plans for a potential new stadium and regeneration of the wider Trafford Park area.

Greg Fisilau put himself in the frame for England's tour of New Zealand after outshining Harlequins' England duo Chandler Cunningham-South and Alex Dombrandt.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are now clear favourites to land free agent Tosin Adarabioyo this summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly aiming to make Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz their marquee signing for the 2025-26 season.

The YouTube prankster who gatecrashed the stage at the BAFTAs with the Oppenheimer cast has managed to find his way onto the Manchester United team bus.

Misfits Boxing's event in London descended into chaos on Saturday after a mass brawl broke out in the crowd - with security guards forced to step in.

THE GUARDIAN

A concerned Novak Djokovic says he will undergo extra medical tests in relation to being struck by a water bottle after crashing out in the third round of the Italian Open.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a new opportunity to sign their transfer target, Vitor Roque, who has a staggering £430m release clause.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard has opened up on his summer transfer plans with Rangers duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson being tipped with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibs fans staged a sit-in protest after their side's 4-0 thrashing at home to Aberdeen.

THE ATHLETIC

Standard Liege - the Belgian club owned by prospective Everton buyers 777 Partners - were forced to postpone their game against KVC Westerlo on Friday night due to protests from fans towards their owners.

