Thomas Tuchel wants Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes at Bayern Munich - Paper Talk

DAILY MIRROR

Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to try and sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United if he is going to perform a U-turn and commit his future to the German club.

Cole Palmer has backed Mauricio Pochettino to stay as Chelsea manager next season.

Ange Postecoglou's prickly attitude after Tottenham's defeat to Manchester City tracks back to staff members joking they should play a youth team against the reigning champions.

THE SUN

Arsenal are in pole position to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.

Aston Villa are set to sell at least one star name this summer despite bagging a £50m Champions League payday.

PSG are eyeing Jean-Philippe Mateta - as Crystal Palace brace themselves for losing up to four key players this summer.

Harry Maguire wants to scrap VAR for penalties and red cards - and only keep it for offsides.

Liam Rosenior has turned down the chance to make an immediate return to management with Plymouth, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolves have warned that the Premier League could be "irrevocably damaged" if clubs do not ditch VAR, urging rivals to listen to their fans.

Premier League referees will make on-field VAR announcements next season that will be broadcast over stadium public address systems, under new plans by Craig Pawson to make the process more transparent to match-going fans.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has revealed he is having therapy after falling out of love with football.

Exeter Chiefs left supporters panicking over the future of England centre Henry Slade after posting an ambiguous video that was branded "pathetic" on the club's social media regarding his contract extension.

DAILY MAIL

Luke Shaw is a doubt to make England's European Championships squad after Erik ten Hag revealed the left-back is still struggling with a muscle problem.

Newcastle United will be based at the state-of-the-art Adidas headquarters in Germany this summer.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) founder Donn Davis, believes an agreement could be reached for Francis Ngannou to one day fight Jon Jones and says the bout could take place in Saudi Arabia.

THE GUARDIAN

Mauricio Pochettino has the support of key figures at Chelsea before an end-of-season review that will determine his future.

Lando Norris returns to racing after his first Formula 1 win confident he and his McLaren team are in a position to begin a challenge for the world title against Max Verstappen.

THE TIMES

Kieran Trippier has criticised Newcastle United's decision to go to Australia three days after the Premier League season ends to play two friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars, calling the timing "not ideal".

DAILY EXPRESS

Uncertainty reigns at Manchester United with captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly among a host of first-team players 'disgruntled' by the approach of INEOS.

Former Premier League star Hatem Ben Arfa is excelling in the burgeoning sport of padel after seemingly hanging up his boots.

THE ATHLETIC

Brazil striker Endrick sustained a minor thigh injury after being forced off on a stretcher while playing for Palmeiras on Wednesday night.

