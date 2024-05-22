Mauricio Pochettino interested in talking to Man Utd if job becomes available - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Mauricio Pochettino is interested in talking to Manchester United if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag this summer.

Arsene Wenger is to press ahead with his proposal to bring in the most radical change to the offside law for more than 30 years after what he views as positive results from trials.

THE GUARDIAN

Bayern Munich are close to ending their protracted search for a new manager by handing the vacancy to Burnley's Vincent Kompany.

Chelsea have intensified their search for Mauricio Pochettino's replacement by making checks on Leicester's Enzo Maresca, but candidates for the job believe that Ipswich's Kieran McKenna is the favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge.

The United States-based investment fund Oaktree Capital Management said on Wednesday it has become the new owner of Serie A champions Inter Milan after a missed $428m (£336m) payment from the club's Chinese holding company, Suning.

FIFA must be prepared to deny Saudi Arabia the right to host the 2034 men's World Cup if the kingdom fails to comply with human rights obligations, according to a new legal submission filed with the governing body.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino will be a leading candidate for the England job if he remains out of work and the post becomes available after Euro 2024.

Chelsea players were left in shock after Mauricio Pochettino left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Dan Ashworth is attempting to force Newcastle United to let him out of his lengthy gardening leave early so that he can start work at Manchester United and will argue he was sacked from the club rather than resigning.

Bookmakers have slashed odds on Manchester City getting relegated next season as the club awaits its hearing for 115 alleged financial breaches.

An American consortium of Silicon Valley-based private investors have revived their hopes of a takeover at Sheffield United following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Culture Secretary says she is intensifying pressure on the Football Association to toughen up its transgender policy which she maintains is not "correct".

THE SUN

Ipswich have offered Kieran McKenna a blockbuster new contract to try and keep him at Portman Road.

Robert Lewandowski agreed to join Manchester United after a phone call with Sir Alex Ferguson... before Borussia Dortmund blocked the deal.

DAILY MIRROR

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has put Porto boss Sergio Conceicao's name forward as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are closing in on a deal to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

Darwin Nunez has admitted that he was affected by 'negative comments' following his social media purge of Liverpool-related photos.

In-demand Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is set to reject the offer of a new deal form the club, according to a report.

The FA and UEFA have vowed to crack down on online ticket touts after it emerged some seats for next Saturday's Champions League final at Wembley have been put on sale for as much as £134,000.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs will draw up a managerial shortlist in the coming days as they close in on appointing Nick Montgomery's successor.