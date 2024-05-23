Bayern Munich eyeing shock move for Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Bayern Munich are eyeing up a shock move for Jack Grealish.

West Ham are set to revive their interest in Wolves captain Max Kilman.

Video reffed offsides could be sensationally scrapped from the Euros - because the inventor of a similar system is taking UEFA to court.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have narrowed down their search for Mauricio Pochettino's successor to four candidates, with Enzo Maresca, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank all making the club's shortlist.

Arsenal are considering a move for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Newcastle United are lining up a double deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen with both men featuring prominently in recruitment meetings.

DAILY MAIL

Lucas Paqueta is facing a lengthy ban from football after being charged with four counts of spot-fixing in Premier League games.

Craig Bellamy will not join Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich, with the Burnley boss set to be named the Bundesliga giants' new manager.

Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer.

THE GUARDIAN

Thomas Tuchel has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United's manager should the club decide on a change.

Chelsea are set to ask Leicester for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca.

Tottenham are considering a move for the Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

West Ham fear Lucas Paqueta's career could be over if he is found guilty of deliberately getting booked after the midfielder was charged by the Football Association in relation to alleged breaches of betting regulations.

West Ham's plans to overhaul their squad after confirming the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, who wants the Wolves defender Maximilian Kilman among at least six signings, will be affected by the Football Association charging Lucas Paqueta with alleged betting breaches.

Dougie Freedman looks set to stay as Crystal Palace's sporting director after turning down an approach from Newcastle and agreeing a new contract.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle want close to £200m for Alexander Isak, as they prepare to fend off interest from Arsenal this summer.

THE TIMES

Kieran McKenna has a straight choice between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, with both clubs willing to match his personal demands to appoint him as their manager.

Premier League clubs are eyeing Ademola Lookman following his hat-trick for Atalanta in the Europa League final.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen have Robby McCrorie and Hakon Valdimarsson amongst their summer goalkeeping targets.

Elie Youan is wanted in France with a big money offer on the table for Hibs chiefs.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are lining up a renewed bid for Ghana international Daniel Amartey, according to reports.