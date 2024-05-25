Manchester United to make Erik ten Hag decision next week- Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United will conduct a full season review next week - including the performance of Erik ten Hag - before deciding on the next steps for the club in terms of management and playing staff.

Mikel Arteta is considering selling £35m midfielder Fabio Vieira this summer after becoming concerned at his performance in Arsenal training sessions.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Reports in Germany have suggested Thomas Tuchel rejected the chance to stay on as Bayern Munich manager as he knows he already has the Manchester United job in his back pocket.

Leicester City are considering a move for Feyenoord defender David Hancko after it became clear he would not be following former boss Arne Slot to Liverpool.

Dwight Yorke backed Erik ten Hag to turn things around at Manchester United before continuing to say he would love to take the top job at Old Trafford himself.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom and Melissa Reddy discuss whether Erik ten Hag will remain as Manchester United manager after his side lifted the FA Cup on Saturday

Antonio Conte is closing on a return to club management with Napoli poised to confirm him as their new boss by the end of the weekend.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Port Vale's exciting teenager Bayley Dipepa, who is also being tracked by Newcastle and West Ham.

Darts players have been warned by authorities that they face a fine of up to £1000 and possible suspension if they are found to have alcohol on stage in their water bottles after recent reports that booze was being smuggled past officials.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

VAR-officiated offsides could be scrapped from Euro 2024 because the inventor of a similar system is taking UEFA and ball-tracking experts Kinexon to court for patent infringement, with a hearing scheduled for June 4.

Luke Littler had to watch his beloved Manchester United win the FA Cup final on Saturday from home "for his own safety" over concerns he would be mobbed by fans at Wembley.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Staff at Manchester United's Carrington training ground have been told to vacate their workspaces ahead of a busy summer of refurbishment to modernise facilities.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Conor Coady says dropping out of the Premier League to sign for Leicester City was one of the best decisions of his lengthy professional career.

METRO

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign young Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With his future at Manchester United in doubt, Ten Hag was in defiant mood following his side's FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester City

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Chelsea fear they will miss out on long-term target Rafael Leao this summer because Saudi champions Al-Hilal are willing to splash out £85m to sign the AC Milan winger.

SUNDAY MAIL

Kenny Miller is certain Celtic will receive a fee of at least £20m should they decide to cash in on midfield star Matt O'Riley this summer.

Rangers are facing competition from ambitious Turkish side Eyupspor for the signing of Panama defender Jose Cordoba.

THE SCOTSMAN

Wage demands could be a significant stumbling block in Celtic's bid to sign loan star Adam Idah from Norwich City on a permanent basis this summer.