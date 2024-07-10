Premier League target Dani Olmo's £50m release clause at RB Leipzig expires on Monday - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Dani Olmo's £50m release clause is set to expire on Monday - the day after the Euro 2024 final in Berlin - and clubs from both the Premier League and LaLiga appear ready to pounce for the RB Leipzig midfielder.

Image: Dani Olmo scored the winner in Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final victory over France

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham continue to be keen on Eberechi Eze and have been tipped to fight for Rennes youngster Desire Doue, who is also of interest to half of Europe.

DAILY MAIL

Didier Deschamps will remain as France's head coach until the World Cup in 2026, the French FA president has revealed.

Wrexham have been left red-faced after it was discovered an administrative error means one of their released players actually has 12 months remaining on his contract.

THE SUN

Andy Murray has been invited back to Wimbledon in 2025 to play a match of doubles.

Image: Could Andy Murray play at next year's Wimbledon?

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Six Nations Championship schedule could be radically overhauled and replaced with five Super Saturdays, with all six teams playing on the same day for every round for the first time.

The playing career of former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb is effectively over after the 35-year-old was given a four-year doping ban by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD).

DAILY EXPRESS

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has fuelled speculation that the team could strike an unlikely partnership with Red Bull in the future after a visit to their factory.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.